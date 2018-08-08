Hiltonstown Herd to host Simmental finals

Northern Ireland is the venue for the British Simmental Cattle Society’s national stockjudging competition.

The event on Saturday 11th August will be hosted by the Rodgers family’s Hiltonstown Herd at Portglenone, commencing at 10am.

British Simmental Cattle Society president Robin Boyd said: “We are looking forward to welcoming young members from throughout England, Scotland and Wales.”

The young members will arrive in the Province on Friday 10th August. The itinerary includes a visit to the Robson family’s noted Kilbride Farm herd at Doagh, followed by the NI Simmental Club’s charity BBQ in Dungannon later that evening.

Robin Boyd added: “Everyone is welcome to come along and compete at the stockjudging finals. There will be classes for competitors up to 21 years-old, and 21 to 30 years-old, as well as an open class. We are grateful to Bank of Ireland for its sponsorship of the event.”

Breeders will have an opportunity to learn more about Simmental classification, during a demonstration conducted by Meurig James.

Following the stockjudging event the young breeders’ will participate in activities at The Jungle on the outskirts of Moneymore.

The results of the stockjudging competition will be announced at a dinner in the Cohannon Inn, Dungannon, at 7.30pm on Saturday evening.

Anyone interested in attending The Jungle, or the awards presentation evening, should contact Robin Boyd on mobile: 07799 346784.