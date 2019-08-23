Hoggets selling from €130 to €170 at Raphoe Mart

There was a large entry of sheep again at Raphoe Mart on Monday, August 19 with a good trade for all sheep on offer.

Great demand for store lambs with lots of customers for these.

Lambs sold at:

€60 to €70 for 28-33kgs.

€70 to €80 for 33-37kgs.

€80 to €90 for 37-41kgs.

€85 to €90 for 41-45kgs.

€90 to €100 for 45-52kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €50 to €130.

Hoggets sold from €130 to €170.

There was a great entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, August 22.

Wet weather has forced more cattle out for sale this week.

Trade for bulls and plain cattle remains difficult while good quality lighter cattle are much easier sold.

Heifers are most in demand with plenty of customers around the ring selling up to €1,065 over the weight.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.70/kg to €2.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.80/kg to €2.60/kg.

Dry cows sold from €500/head to €1,070/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €500 to €795 over.

Beef bullocks - €500 to €695 over.

Store bullocks - €300 to €670 over.

Beef heifers - €400 to €1,065 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €655 over

Dry cows - €500 to €1,070 each.

Next breeding sheep sale will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

There will also be a hogget show in conjunction with the breeding sale for the best pen of five hoggets.

Intake from 5pm and sale at 7pm.

Please note: Special lot of 12 rams for sale - hybrids and pure breds also Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Weanling show and sale at Raphoe Mart on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Show at 5pm and sale at 7pm.

Classes:

1 Cow maker (heifer) born June 2018 to December 2018.

2 Cow maker (heifer) born January 2019 onwards.

3 Bull calf - Born June 2018 to December 2018.

4 Bull calf - Born January 2019 onwards.

5 Heifer calf - Born June 2018 to December 2018.

6 Heifer calf - Born January 2019 onwards.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.