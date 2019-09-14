Holestone YFC end their summer months on a high

Holestone YFC had an extremely busy summer. From competitions to shows to exchanges, what a summer.

Throughout the whole of July and August the club tried to support all the other clubs of County Antrim and attend their sports nights. The first Tuesday and Wednesday in July saw Holestone’s lucky members that got through in the Co Antrim beef, sheep, dairy and silage heats head to the Northern Ireland Finals. Well done to David Moore who was placed third in his respective age group in silage assessment and Laura Patterson who was placed fourth in sheep judging in her respective age group. Well done to everyone who took part throughout the whole competition.

Girls ready for football

That Saturday saw members head to the Templepatrick Road all day setting up for the big night of the year – Holestone YFC annual barbecue. Members would like to thank everyone who came and supported the barbecue and danced the night away to the music by DJ NI.

Following this saw Co Antrim hold their annual tag rugby heats at Ballymoney Rugby Club, where Holestone had two teams entered. Unfortunately, neither of the teams got through to the finals but a night of competitiveness and fun was had by everyone.

At the end of July, the annual Randox Health Antrim Show was held at Shane’s Castle. It was an early start for some members for helping out on the entrance gates. Throughout the day all clubs in Co Antrim showed their competiveness against each other in a variety of games and competitions. Holestone was placed second in the famous slippery football. Laura Patterson was crowned the County Princess on the day. Well done to everyone who was placed and to everyone that took part throughout the day.

The first Saturday in August saw Holestone welcome 12 Ayr YFC members for Scotland. The fun filled weekend started off with meeting the hosts for the weekend on the Friday night before heading to the local pub for some ice breakers. Saturday morning saw an early start for a couple of farm tours around club member’s farms. Following the farm tours everyone took a walk around the Holestone to inform the exchangees of the heritage of the club. Saturday afternoon saw everyone hop on a bus and head for a pub crawl to Portrush stopping at the Royal Court for dinner on the way. To finish the itinerary for Saturday saw the bus load head to Glarryford YFC annual barbecue where everyone danced their last bit of energy. After a late night, everyone set off to Carryduff to the inflatable attraction on water – Let’s Go Hydro. Everyone had a great splash in the water especially the Scottish Exchangees as they had never been to a water inflatable attraction before. Before saying our goodbyes for now we stopped in for a cheeky McDonalds. The club would like to say a big thank you to all the hosts over the weekend and to the Moore family and Cargill family for taking everyone on a tour of their farms. Finally, thank you to Ayr Young Farmers for coming over for an exchange with Holestone YFC. It wasn’t the final goodbyes at Larne Port as the club hope to see everyone again on the return leg of the exchange.

Ayr exchange

The winter programme begins on Tuesday 10th September at 8:00 pm with an ice breaker night. For more on information Holestone Young Farmers’ Club please contact club leader Steve Hamilton on 07858351186 or Secretary Aimee McKillen on 07842505802. Or alternatively find us on Facebook, ‘Holestone Young Farmers’, Snapchat, ‘holestoneyfc’ or Instagram, ‘Holestone_YFC’.