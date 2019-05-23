Holestone Young Farmers’ Club finishes up after a very busy 75th anniversary year

Holestone have had an extremely busy year celebrating their 75th anniversary.

To round the busy 75th year off Holestone Young Farmers’ Club saw the annual parents and friends evening held in First Donegore Presbyterian Church.

Left to right: James Robson, Steve Hamilton, Laura Patterson, Heather Patterson, Grace Williams from air ambulance NI and Michael Scott, officials and club president handing cheque over to Air Ambulance NI

The evening consisted of a club sketch – ‘Idiots Abroad’, a performance from the Holestone choir, the club scandal ‘The Scandalous Handlings at Holestone Awards and the clubs’ arts festival performance Too Many Birthdays.

The compere for the evening was Wallace Gregg, keeping the atmosphere alive between the performances on the night.

Wallace was a great asset to a very entertaining evening.

The club would like to extend their thanks to Wallace for doing a wonderful job. Thank you.

Holestone YFC with Grace Williams from Air Ambulance NI

Holestone were also delighted to welcome Grace Williams from Air Ambulance Northern Ireland as their guest speaker to receive a cheque of £13,000 that the club (past, present members and wider community) raised throughout the past year with a variety of different events. What a fantastic amount.

Thanks must go to Grace for giving up her time to come along on the night and to everyone that took part in the fundraising events to help the club achieve this tremendous amount for such a worthwhile and much needed public service.

Congratulations must go to James Robson who received second in the most efficient club Leader in Co Antrim, and Laura Patterson who received second in the most efficient club secretary in Co Antrim.

Lastly, congratulations to the whole club for being the second most efficient club in Co Antrim.

Members of Holestone YFC reveal the excitement of the 75th anniversary charity cycle with members from sponsors Spar, Parkgate

These are great achievements for Holestone especially while celebrating it’s 75th anniversary.

A big thank you must go to all the coaches and judges of various competitions throughout the year and all the club members and their families, for without your continuous support throughout the year the club would not be in the strong position that it is today.

Thank you.

Holestone YFC’s annual barbecue will be held on Saturday, July 6 at 70 Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare, BT39 9AL.

More details can be found on the club Facebook page – Holestone Young Farmers – or contact the club secretary Aimee McKillen on 07773053986 or the club leader Stephen Hamilton on 07858351186.