Holstein bulls are catalogued for Kilrea

Cow comfort specialist Wilson Agriculture has confirmed its continued sponsorship of Holstein NI’s forthcoming show and sale of pedigree bulls.

Hosted by HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd at Kilrea Mart, the event takes place on Tuesday 1st October.

The pre-sale show will commence at 11.00am, and will be judged by James Walker from the noted Caddy Herd based at Randalstown. The sale will get underway at noon.

Auctioneer Mark Stewart said: “There are eight bulls catalogued, ranging in age from July 2017 to May 2018.”

Herds represented include: Bellemont, Bushmills, Keely and Prehen.

The bulls on offer are sons of leading AI sires such as Westcoast Guarantee, Rosylane LLC ALtabarney, Glamour Jabir Crave, De-Su Curry, Dechmont Issac, Westcoast Perseus and VH Balisto Brook.

Mark Stewart added: “The catalogue offers something for everyone, with outcross and British Friesian bloodlines, PLI values up to £608, and bulls backed by generation after generation of VG and EX dams. They are bred from high yielding and high component cow families.”

The catalogue includes Prehen Brook Master (Lot 8) from Robbie and Stuart Smith’s herd at Londonderry. He boasts a genomic PLI of £566, and is one of the first sons to be offered for sale from VH Balisto Brook – a former number four UK PLI sire.

Catalogues are available on request from HA McIlrath and Sons tel: 028 29540269.