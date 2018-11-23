Holstein bulls hit heights at 4,000gns

Pedigree bulls met a steady trade at Holstein NI’s 31st autumn show and sale, hosted by Taaffe Auctions at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Trade topped at 4,000gns, and eleven bulls achieved price tags of 3,000gns and over. Auctioneer Michael Taaffe confirmed an 83% clearance, with 24 lots selling to average £2,760 per head.

Sale leader at 4,000gns was the third placed Inch Dab PLI £397 bred by the Inch Genetics Partnership based at Downpatrick. Born in March 2017, he is by Val Bisson Doorman, and bred from Inch Pinnacle Daphne 2 ET GP84-2yr PLI £460 – the number four British Friesian PLI cow in the UK, who gave 9,494kgs at 5.48% butterfat and 3.71% protein in her first 305-day lactation.

Inch Genetics also realised 3,550gns for the March 2017 born Inch Continue PLI £384. Sired by Catlane Chad. He is bred from Inch Rocket Daphne 4 EX95 6E who produced 9,910kgs at 5.57% butterfat and 3.07% protein in her seventh lactation.

Next best at 3,350gns was Prehen Firestone bred by Robbie and Stuart Smith, Londonderry. Born in February 2017, he boasts a genomic PLI £632. Sired by Sandy Valley Penmanship. This one is backed by nine generations of VG and EX dams from the noted Froukje family. His dam, Prehen La Bron Foukje ET VG, is producing 39 litres per day and is projected to yield in excess of 10,960kgs at 4.24% butterfat and 3.67% protein in her second lactation.

The pre-sale show generously sponsored by Gortavoy Feeds, was judged by Scotsman Jonny Cousar.

Mr Cousar presented the supreme championship ribbons and the PLI award to Relough Relax PLI £523, a fourteen-month-old entry from Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore. Sired by Endco Superhero ET, this one is bred from nine generations of VG and EX dams. His dam, Relough Omen Roxie 4 EX92 3E LP50 averaged over 12,000kgs at 4.22% butterfat and 3.33% protein in four 305-day lactations. The champion came under the hammer at 3,300gns.

Jonny Cousar commented: “It was a good show of bulls. The overall champion is an outstanding young bull with good feet and legs.”

Following close behind at 3,250gns was the third placed Ards Clueso PLI £359 from the Patton family’s herd in Newtownards. Born in July 2017, this one is by Plain Knoll Mando USA ET, and is bred from eleven generations of VG and EX dams. His dam, Ards Lithium Class ET VG88 produced 11,327kgs at 4.35% butterfat and 3.51% protein in her third 305-day lactation.

Three lots attracted bids of 3,100gns each.

First to go was the McLean family’s second prize winner Relough Applejack PLI £394. This June 2017 Seagull Bay MJ Applejax son is bred from seven generations of VG and EX dams. He is bred from Relough Lavanguard Amy EX 2E LP 50 who averaged 10,523kgs at 4.26% butterfat and 3.12% protein in four lactations.

Ronald McLean, and sons Malcolm and Barry, also secured a bid of 3,100gns for Relough Cranmour ET PLI £625. Born in June 2017, he is by Gin Amour ET, and is out of Relough Supershot Crimson ET VG87-2yr. This bull is a full brother to the high genomic Relough Clincher ET – sold to Genus ABS.

Also selling at 3,100gns was the fourth placed Carrowcroft Prancer PLI £526 from Geoffrey Patton’s herd at Carrowdore. Sired by Ri Val Re SSI SS Nolan ET, he is bred from Carrowcroft Mogul Primrose VG86-SP who produced 11,890kgs at 4.42% butterfat and 3.40% protein in her third 305-day lactation.

Three lots sold at 3,000gns each, including the honourable mention award winner Relough Resident PLI £474. This fourteen-month-old entry is by Endco Superhero ET, and is out of Relough Legend Roxie 4 ET EX91 2E.

The reserve championship ribbons went to Lisnabreeney Magpie Birdseye PLI £220, bred by John McDowell from Castlereagh. Sired by Relough Fandango ET, he is bred from Lisnabreeny Magpie 40 VG who produced 6,264kgs at 5.38% butterfat and 3.99% protein in her first lactation. This bull sold for 2,800gns.

Results from the judging ring:

Bull, born between March and June 2017 – 1, and reserve champion, JJ McDowell, Lisnabreeney Magpie Birdseye PLI £220; 2, R McLean and Sons, Relough Applejack PLI £394; 3, Inch Genetics, Inch Dab PLI £397.

Bull, born between July and September 2017 – 1, R McLean and Sons, Relough Ravenfly PLI £551; 2, H Patton and Sons, Ards TLJ Pedro PLI £537; 3, H Patton and Sons, Ards Clueso PLI £359.

Bull, born between September and October 2018 – 1, and supreme champion, R McLean and Sons, Relough Relax PLI £523; 2, R McLean and Sons, Relough Resident PLI £474; 3, H Patton and Sons, Ards Black Mint PLI £475.