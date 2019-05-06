Holstein bulls on offer at Kilrea

Catalogues are available for Holstein NI’s forthcoming show and sale at Kilrea Mart.

Sponsored by Grassland Agro, the event on Tuesday, May 7, has attracted an entry of 10 deep pedigreed bulls from several of the province’s leading herds.

Judging commences at 11am, and is in the capable hands of Robert Wallace, Templepatrick, Co Antrim. The sale gets underway at noon.

Auctioneer Mark Stewart said: “The catalogue offers something for everyone, with British Friesian and Holstein bloodlines, genomic PLI values up to £663, and bulls backed by generation after generation of VG and EX dams from top cow families.

“Born between December 2017 and April 2018, the bulls on offer boast great sire stacks, and are bred from high yielding and high component cow families. We also have a red and white bull catalogued.”

Herds represented in the catalogue include: Beechview, Inch, Mullaugher, Prehen and Relough.

The bulls featured in the catalogue are sons of leading AI sires such as Bomaz Altatopshot, Westcoast Perseus, De Su 13181 Quantum, ABS Achiever, Mr Blondin Pickfish Red; the NI-bred Prehen Elwood and Ballycairn Mascol Mars; and the proven British Friesians Catlane Chad and Blackisle Maverick.

Catalogues are available on request from the auctioneers HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd tel: 028 29540588 or 02829540269.