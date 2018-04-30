Holstein bulls on offer at Kilrea Mart

Kilrea Mart is the venue for Holstein NI’s annual bull show and sale on Tuesday, May 1.

The pre-sale show is generously sponsored by Grassland Agro, and will be judged by Ben Mallon from Toomebridge.

Judging gets underway at 11am, and will be followed by the sale at noon.

Auctioneer Mark Stewart has confirmed that the catalogue features 22 bulls from many of the Province’s leading pedigree Holstein herds, including Ballylagan, Bushmills, Deona, Derrydorragh, Drumnaheigh, Glasson, Inch and Relough.

The bulls on offer range in age from October 2016 to April 2017, and are sons of world-renown AI sires such as Walnutlawn Solomon, De Su Altasuperstar, Seagull Bay Avenger, Topcroft Pesky Trix, Seagull Bay Silver, Sandy Valley Penmanship, Maple Downs IGW Atwood, De Su Heinz, DG Samba, Seagull Bay MVP, De Su BKM McCutchen, View Home Monterey, EDG ALtajango, Seagull Bay MJ Solaris, Glamour Jabir Crave, Seagull Bay Jo Dancer, the British Friesian sires Tittenser Hylke, Skyhigh Patrol and Catlane Chad, and the NI-bred Inch Robert.

Mark Stewart added: “The catalogue includes something for everyone, with bulls bred from generation after generation of VG and EX dams with high components. We have a polled bull, outcross pedigrees and the highest PLI in the catalogue is £509.”

Catalogues are available on request from the HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd on tel: 028 2954 0269.