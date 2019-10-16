Holstein bulls to 2,600gns at Kilrea

Holstein bulls reached a ceiling of 2,600gns at the club’s annual autumn show and sale, sponsored by Wilson Agriculture, and hosted by HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd at Kilrea Mart.

Auctioneer Mark Stewart confirmed a 75% clearance with six bulls selling to average £1,767 per head.

Honourable mention award winner Prehen Martini realised a top price of 2,600gns for Stuart Smith, Londonderry. Picture: John McIlrath.

Sale leader was the July 2018 born Prehen Martini PLI £608 bred and exhibited by Robbie and Stuart Smith, Londonderry.

One of the first Westcoast Guarantee ET sons to be offered for sale at auction, he is a full brother to Prehen Malbec PLI £648 sold to the Genus ABS stud.

His dam is Prehen Troy Massia ET GP82 – the former number 21 GPLI female in the UK.

This bull caught the eye of pre-sale judge James Walker, Randalstown, to take the honourable mention award. Buyer at 2,600gns was Charles Keatley from Magherafelt.

Reserve champion Prehen Santon realised 2,100gns for Stuart Smith, Londonderry. Included is William McIlrath from HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd. Picture: John McIlrath

Next best at 2,100gns was herd mate Prehen Santon PLI £566.

Born in March 2018, he is by Westcoast Perseus ET, and bred from the high component Saskia family.

This one collected the reserve championship award, and was snapped up by Messrs P and M Connolly from Armoy.

William Black, Coleraine, secured the day’s supreme overall championship award with Keely Isaac Coral.

Sired by Dechmont Isaac, his dam is Keely Quentin Coral VG86 averaged 7,105 litres at 4.84% butterfat and 3.43% protein in five lactations.

He sold at 1,700gns to M Crawford from Ballyclare.

Results from the judging ring:

Class 1- 1, and honourable mention, Robbie and Stuart Smith, Prehen Martini by Westcoast Guarantee ET; 2, W and R Bleakly, Bushmills Altabarney Arthur by Rosylane LCC Altabarney; 3, N and N McCollum, Bellemont Curragh by De Su Curry.

Class 2 – 1, and supreme champion, William Black, Keely Isaac Coral by Dechmont Isaac; 2, and reserve champion, Robbie and Stuart Smith, Prehen Santon by Westcoast Perseus; 3, W and R Bleakly, Bushmills Crave Harry by Glamour Jabir Crave.