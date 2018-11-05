Holstein bulls to 2,900gns at Kilrea

Holstein bulls sold to a top of 2,900gns at the club’s autumn show and sale, hosted by HA McIlrath and Sons at Kilrea Mart.

Following a 73% clearance, auctioneer Mark Stewart confirmed that 8 bulls were sold to average £2,054 each.

Topping the sale was the third placed Inch Brendan, a February 2017 born Blackisle Benloyal son, consigned by the Inch Genetics partnership based at Downpatrick. His dam Inch Cruise Daphne VG86 produced 7,254kgs at 6.13% butterfat and 3.48% protein in her first lactation. Buyer was Ian Smyth from Castlerock.

Norman McCollum, Coleraine, secured the supreme championship ribbons sponsored by Wilson Agriculture, and the day’s second highest bid of 2,350gns. Overall winner was the February 2017 Bellemont Model ET PLI £520. Sired by Bacon Hill Pety Modesty ET, he is bred from the noted Idaho family. His dam Bellemont Troy Idaho VG86 (3yr) is backed by six generations of VG and EX dams, and gave 11,381kgs at 3.87% butterfat and 3.37% protein in her first 305-day lactation.

The champion was described by pre-sale judge Cyril Millar, Coleraine, as a very stylish and powerful bull with good feet and legs. Highest bidder was David Mullen from Dungiven.

The reserve champion Inch Hobby came under the hammer at 2,300gns. Born in April 2017, this Tittenser Hylke son was bred from Inch Cruise Daphne 3 VG87 who produced 9,227kgs at 5.80% butterfat and 3.49% protein in her first lactation. Backed by seven generations of VG and EX dams with strength and production, he was snapped up by Alan McNair from Ballyclare.

Also selling at 2,300gns was the honourable mention award winner Inch Classic. Born in May 2017, he is a son of Catlane Chad, and is bred from Inch Niagra Dellia VG86 who averaged 9,353kgs at 4.66% butterfat and 3.06% protein in three lactations. Buyer was HB Scott from Ballygowan.

Results from the judging ring include:

Bull, born between December 2016 and April 2017 – 1, and champion, N and N McCollum, Bellemont Model ET by Bacon Hill Pety Modesty ET; 2, and reserve champion, Inch Genetics, Inch Hobby by Tittenser Hylke; 3, Inch Genetics, Inch Brendan by Blackisle Benloyal.

Bull, born between May 2017 and September 2017 – 1, and honourable mention, Inch Genetics, Inch Classic by Catlane Chad; 2, Ronald McLean and Sons, Relough Applejack by Seagull Bay MJ Applejax; 3, Ronald McLean and Sons, Relough Ravenjax by Seagull Bay MJ Applejax.