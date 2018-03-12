Holstein bulls to 3,800gns at Kilrea

Pedigree bulls sold to a top of 3,800gns at Holstein NI’s March show and sale, hosted by HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd at Kilrea Mart.

Auctioneer Mark Stewart reported an 89% clearance with 16 bulls selling to average £2,019 – an increase of £265 on last year when 18 lots were traded to level at £1,754.

Stuart Smith, Londonderry, exhibited the second placed Prehen Assurance Red. Included are judge Alex Walker, Randalstown; and sponsor Richard Walker, Genus ABS.

Topping trade was the yearling bull Relough Connect PLI £483 bred by Ronald McLean and Sons, Dungannon. Sired by De Su Altasuperstar ET, he is bred from BB Mogul Cleopatra ET VG87 who gave 10,904kgs at 4.07% butterfat and 3.41% protein in her first 305-day lactation. Buyers were pedigree breeders Wilbert and Robert Hamilton, Backbrae Herd, Broughshane.

Second highest bid of the day 3,350gns was paid to Aiden McAfee, Aghadowey, for the reserve champion Drumeil Denver PLI £525. This September 2016 entry was sired by De Su Endeavor, and is out of a home-bred Gen I Beq Aikman daughter. He sold to Michael Birt, Portglenone.

The February 2017 born Relough Reinforce PLI £411 came under the hammer at 2,400gns for the McLean family. Sired by Wintersell Demon ET, his dam is Relough Emerald Roxie ET SP EX90 who averaged 10.483kgs at 4.36% butterfat and 3.16% protein in three lactations. This one sold to Richard Irwin, Newtownstewart.

Following close behind at 2,350gns was Inch Hugo, a February 2017 Tittenser Hylke son bred by Inch Genetics based at Downpatrick. His dam is Inch Sam Daphne 11 VG87 who averaged 8,996kgs at 4.94% butterfat and 3.44% protein in two lactations. Buyers were J and V Henry from Cookstown.

Reserve champion Drumeil Denver sold at 3,350gns for Aiden McAfee, Aghadowey. Included are judge Alex Walker, Randalstown; and sponsor Richard Walker, Genus ABS.

An October 2016 Blackisle Benloyal son realised 2,050gns for the Inch Genetics partnership. Inch Link was bred from Inch Cashmoney Nina VG88 (3yr) and sold to Messrs Irwin, Coleraine.

Next best at 2,000gns was the December 2016 Derrydorragh Morrison from Willard and Adam Watson, Coleraine. Sired by Deangate Quentin, his dam is Springsfarm Dollarman Kathy EX91 (2) who is currently in her sixth lactation and producing 47.4 litres daily. This one caught the eye of M McDowell, Larne.

The pre-sale show was judged by Alex Walker from the Caddy Herd based at Randalstown, and generously sponsored by Genus ABS.

Claiming the championship ribbons was Prehen Fero GPLI £561 bred by Stuart Smith, Londonderry. Born in December 2016, he was sired by Stantons Most Wanted, and is bred from Prehen Niagra Froukje 4 VG85 who averaged 8,513kgs at 3.40% butterfat and 3.05% protein in four lactations. Buyer at 1,850gns was will McIntyre, Clough.

The McLean family's yearling bull Relough Connect PLI �483 sold for a top price of �3,800gns at Holstein NI's Kilrea show and sale.

Results from the showring:

Bull, born between 22/09/16 and 23/12/16 – 1, and reserve champion, Aiden McAfee, Drumeil Denver by De Su Endeavor; 2, and honourable mention, Ian and Kenny Watson, Majestic Firebird Royster by Peak Altafirebird; 3, W and R Bleakly, Bushmills Altabarney Gold by Rosylane LLC ALtabarney.

Bull, born between 25/12/16 and 26/02/17 – 1, and champion, Stuart Smith, Prehen Fero by Stantons Most Wanter; 2, Stuart Smith, Prehen Assurance Red by Poppe Red Hot Darrel Red; 3, R McLean and Sons, Relough Connect by De Su Altasuperstar.