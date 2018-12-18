Holstein bulls to 4,500gns at Kilrea

There was a solid trade for pedigree bulls at Holstein NI’s December show and sale, hosted by HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd at Kilrea Mart.

Prices peaked at 4,500gns, with auctioneer Mark Stewart confirming a 100% clearance and an average of £2,866 per head.

Topping trade at 4,500gns was the reserve champion Derrydorragh Klassen PLI £486 bred by Willard and Adam Watson, Macosquin. Born in August 2017, he is by Endco Superhero, and out of Derrydorragh Massey Kirsty ET who produced 9,083kgs at 5.08% butterfat and 3.64% protein in her second 305-day lactation. Buyer was S Henry from Coleraine.

The pre-sale show was generously sponsored by United Feeds, and judged by David Perry from the Killane Herd in Ahoghill.

Claiming the supreme championship award was Relough Roxcer PLI £574 from Ronald McLean, and sons Malcolm and Barry, Donaghmore, Dungannon.

Sired by Seagull Bay Jo Dancer, this July 2017 bull is bred from Relough Lexor Roxy ET EX93 who produced 13,408kgs at 4.53% butterfat and 3.28% protein in her third 305-day lactation. The champion sold for 4,000gns to B Paisley from Ballyclare.

Next best at 3,100gns was the McLean family’s September 2017 Relough Crimper PLI £619. Sired by Endco Superhero, his dam is Relough Supershot Crimson ET who yielded 13,577kgs at 3.97% butterfat and 3.28% protein in her first lactation. Buyer was R Gault from Limavady.

Also selling at 3,100gns was Relough Frank PLI £456. This one was sired by AOT Silver Helix, and is out of Relough Levi Frances who produced 10,912kgs at 3.97% butterfat and 3.28% protein in her second 305-day lactation. Buyer was W Simpson from Cullybackey.

The McLean family also scooped the honourable mention ribbons with the September 2017 Relough Franshot PLI £455. Sired by Cogent Supershot, he sold for 2,800gns to C Moody from Bushmills.