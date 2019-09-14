Holstein calves and milking stock on offer at Dungannon on September 19

The monthly Dungannon Dairy Sale resumes on Thursday 19th September with Taaffe Auctions confirming an entry of 13 heifer calves and 53 fresh calved heifers and cows.

Kindly sponsored by Irwins Feed, the pre-sale show will be judged by Jonny Matthews from the Lisnasure herd based at Lurgan. Judging gets underway at 10.30am, followed by the sale at 11.30am prompt.

First into the salering will be a batch of 13 heifer calves (5 to 7 months old) from the Dunadry herd owned by Robert Shanks, County Antrim. They are progeny of top AI bulls such as Endco, Superhero, Flagship and Cogent Bill.

The milking portion of the catalogue includes 53 fresh calved heifers and cows from the following herds: Ardgonnell, Bannwater, Beechview, Dunbanard, Dunadry, Frocess, Hilltara (20), Killane, Kilvergan, Lisnabreeney, Relough and Messrs R and A McKelvey.

They are bred from top ranked AI sires such as Rubicon, Ardi Gras, Penmanship, Bookem Morgan, Flame, Control, Defender, Brewmaster, Mogul, Dewars, Supershot, Omen and Kimball.

Catalogues are available from the Taaffe Auctions tel: 00353 41 9881288.

Alternatively, view the catalogue on-line at www.taaffeauctions.com.