Holstein event of the year planned

All roads will lead to Banbridge on Saturday 4th May for Holstein NI’s annual charity Open Day.

The one-day event takes place at the Mitchell family’s Edenordinary Herd, 98 Halfway Road, Banbridge, County Down, BT32 4HB.

Commencing at 11.00am, the event is generously supported by principal sponsors Dale Farm, Fane Valley, Mason’s Animal Feeds and Volac.

Proceeds will be donated to three nominated charities – Friends of the Cancer Centre, NI Cancer Fund for Children, and the Centre of Cancer Research and Cell Biology (CCRCB) at Queen’s University Belfast.

“This promises to be a fun filled day out for all members of the family,” explained Holstein NI chairman Charlie Weir. “I’d like to thank the Mitchell family - Hans, George, Valerie, Nicola, Alexander and Steven, for hosting this year’s event.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support received, and I am delighted to confirm that more than 60 trade stands and craft stalls will be in attendance. The itinerary includes a stockjudging competition (11am to 12.30pm), charity auction and a steak BBQ.”

Younger visitors are invited to get creative with the jumping clay crafts, and there will be a number of activities including bouncy castles and a quad train.

Items for the charity auction include two pedigree Holstein heifers, an Ireland rugby Jersey signed by captain Rory Best, toy tractors, dairy chemicals, bovine semen, three tonne of G Lime, a JFC tipping wheelbarrow, a footbath, a pastel drawing of a cow, and a family portrait.