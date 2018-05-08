Holstein females to 4,700gns and bulls to 4,100gns at Dungannon

Pedigree Holstein females reached a ceiling of 4,700gns, while bull trade topped at 4,100gns at the recent Dungannon Dairy Sale sponsored by Moore Concrete.

Leading the bull entry was the fourth prize winning Relough Wisdom PLI£491 from Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore.

Simon Haffey, Portadown, exhibited the reserve male champion Glasson Bionic. Presenting the award are judge Wallace Gregg, Cloughmills; and sponsor Andy Moore, Moore Concrete.

This fifteen-month-old entry was sired by Sandy Valley I Penmanship, and is out of Willsboro Garrett Roxy 2 ET EX93-2E 4* who averaged 13,160kgs at 4.65% fat and 3.10% protein in four 305-day lactations. Buyer was Alastair McBurney from Clough.

Next best at 3,020gns was the February 2017 born Relough Gallery Red ET PLI£359. Sired by PG Superpoll ET, his dam is Relough Lad Gloriette Red ET VG88 who produced 9,118kgs at 3.95% fat and 3.40% protein in her first lactation. This one was snapped up by Ivor McIlroy from Bessbrook.

The fourth placed Ards Strategy PLI£496 from Harry Patton and Sons, Newtownards, came under the

hammer at 2,800gns. This thirteen-month-old bull is a son of Bacon Hill Hurricane, and is out of Ards Halogen Suzanne ET VG-2yr, who gave 8,123kgs at 4.49% fat and 3.14% protein. Buyers were N and Greenaway from Annaghmore, Portadown.

Female champion at the April Dungannon Dairy Sale was Ardmore Sid Monica exhibited by William Crawford, Brookeborough. Adding their congratulations are judge, Wallace Gregg, Glarryford; and Andy Moore, Moore Concrete, sponsor.

Following close behind at 2,750gns was the pre-sale show champion Derrydorragh Imagination PLI£445 bred by Willard and Adam Watson, Coleraine.

Sired by Sandy Valley Afterburner, he was bred from Derrydorragh Gold Island ET EX92-3E who has produced over 56,000kgs of milk in six lactations with butterfat to 5.25% and protein to 4.03%.

This fourteen-month-old bull caught the eye of Jim Stevenson from Aughnahoory, Kilkeel.

Judge Wallace Gregg from the 160-cow Frocess Herd at Glarryford described the champion as a well-grown and balanced bull.

Andrew Patton, Newtownards, exhibited the honourable mention bull Ards Kansas PLI �516. Also pictured are judge Wallace Gregg, Glarryford; and Andy Moore, Moore Concrete. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The reserve championship went to Philip and Simon Haffey’s Glasson Bionic PLI£299.

This December 2016 Seagull Bay Silver son failed to meet his reserve and was unsold.

The honourable mention award winner Ards Kansas PLI£516 sold for 2,400gns.

Born in December 2016, he was sired by Seagull Bay MJ Solaris, and is out of ALH Karamel VG87.

Honourable mention in the female section at the April Dungannon Dairy Sale was Hilltara Dreamer Daydream owned by Sam McCormick, and shown by Andrew Patton. Included are judge Wallace Gregg, Glarryford; and sponsor Andy Moore, Moore Concrete.

An entry of heifer calves from the Haffey family’s Kilvergan Herd at Lurgan peaked at 1,200gns, realised by the three-month-old Kilvergan Boastful Erle 3.

This potential ninth generation EX was sired by Bryceholme SS Boastful, and is out of Kilvergan Fever Erle EX. Buyer was Ryan O’Flynn from Kircubbin.

In-milk heifers sold to a top of 2,320gns, paid to Harry Patton and Sons, for Ards Crusade T Trish. Sired by the Co-op Bosside Massey son Ards Crusade, she is bred from Ards Twist Trish GP83. This one joins a Co Tyrone herd.

A fourth prize winner from Sam and John McCormick’s Hilltara Herd secured a bid of 2,280gns, while Hilltara Madiba Maude 2 from the same vendors sold at 2,180gns.

Cows peaked at 2,120gns, also paid to the McCormick family for Hilltara Albert Maude VG.

Securing the female championship ribbons was Ardmore Sid Monica GP83-two year from William and James Crawford’s herd at Brookeborough. Sired by Pine Tree Sid, this young cow is a potential tenth generation VG/EX.

Simon Haffey, Portadown; and David Haffey, Lurgan, keep an eye on the judging at the Dungannon Dairy Sale.

Four weeks into her second lactation and giving 38 litres, she sold at 2,080gns to Joel Richardson from Annaghmore.

Wallace Gregg added: “The female champion is a lovely balanced cow with a tremendous fore and rear udder.”

Runner-up was Kilvergan Proclaimer Hazel from Stephen Haffey, and sons Timothy, David and Aaron. Sired by the Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul son Ards Proclaimer, she is bred from Kilvergan Echo Hazel VG87.

Calved almost four weeks and producing 36 litres daily, she sold to Joel Richardson for 2,150gns.

Next best at 2,120gns was the McCormick’s honourable mention award winner Hilltara Dreamer Daydream. Sired by the Seagull Bay Supersire son Wiltor Dreamer, she is bred from Hilltara Goldsun Daydream. Buyer was Noel Jackson, Omagh.

An entry of heifers and cows from Jim and James Stevenson’s noted Newry Herd at Kilkeel, topped at 4,700gns, realised by the second calver Newry Aftershock Barbie VG86-2 year.

She produced 11,177kgs at 3,71% butterfat and 3.01% protein in her heifer lactation.

A potential eighth generation VG or EX, she calved in early April and was snapped up by Joel Richardson.

The potential seventh generation VG or EX Newry Superstyle A Barbie ET sold to Holstein NI vice chairman Charlie Weir for 2,700gns. Sired by Cogent DG Superstyle, this second calver was bred from Newry Gold Barbie ET EX93 3E.

Charlie Weir also paid out 2,550gns to secure Newry Mortgage Heiress.

Sired by Fly Higher Mortgage, she is bred from Newry Buckles Heiress VG89, and is backed by five generations of VG and EX dams.

Averages: 12 bulls £2,338; 41 in-milk heifers £1,766; 11 in-milk cows £1,802; Newry reduction 17 heifers and cows £2,332.

Spectators around the showring at the Dungannon Dairy Sale.