Holstein NI activities card is launched

Holstein Northern Ireland has unveiled its 2019/20 Activities Card sponsored by Lely Center Eglish.

Established by Jim and Jenny Irwin, the Lely Center Eglish franchise celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2018.

Company director Jim Irwin said: “Lely is the world leader in robotic technology, and we boast a dedicated sales and support team which operates a 24-hour emergency call out service throughout Northern Ireland and County Donegal.”

He continued: “Robotic technology represents a new revolution in dairy farming, and the concept is growing rapidly on farms all over Northern Ireland. Pedigree Holstein breeders across the Province are among our loyal and valued customer base, and we are delighted to sponsor the club’s Activities Card for the third year in succession.”

Unveiled last year, the Lely Astronaut A5 boasts improved energy efficiency, enhanced cow comfort, and a faster hybrid arm.

“I am delighted to confirm that we have sold more than 100 Astronaut A5 robots in Northern Ireland in a twelve month period,” added Jim Irwin. “The A5 made its UK and Ireland debut at the 150th Balmoral Show, and since then sales have soared.

“This is an exciting milestone in the ten-year history of Lely Center Eglish. Lely’s world-wide success story spans more than twenty five years, and the Astronaut A5 features cutting-edge technology designed to deliver improved performance and efficiency.”

Lely’s unrivalled product portfolio is aimed at reducing labour on busy farms, and includes the Calm calf feeder, Discovery barn cleaner and the Juno forage pusher.

Holstein NI’s 2019/20 Activities Card highlights important dates in the club’s annual calendar, including shows and sales, annual dinner and AGM.

The Activities Card, which will be posted to all Holstein NI members, also contains useful information such as the club’s office address, and the contact details of club office bearers.

Copies are also available at the club’s sale venues in Dungannon and Kilrea.

Holstein NI Activities for 2019/20 include:

2019

Tuesday 1st October –Bull Show and Sale, sponsored by Wilson Agriculture, Kilrea Mart – show 11.00am, sale at noon.

Thursday 24th October - Dungannon Dairy Sale, sponsored by Masons Animal Feeds, Dungannon Farmers’s Mart – show 10.30am, sale at 11.30am.

Friday 1st November – Annual Dinner and Presentation of Awards, Edenmore Golf Club, 70 Drumnabreeze Road, Magheralin, BT67 0RH.

Thursday 7th November – 32nd annual autumn bull show and sale, sponsored by Gortavoy Feeds, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart – show 10.30am, sale at 11.30am.

Thursday 21st November – Dungannon Dairy Sale sponsored Danske Bank, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart - show 10.30am, sale at 11.30am.

Tuesday 3rd December – Bull show and sale, sponsored by United Feeds, Kilrea Mart – show 11.00am, sale at noon.

Tuesday 19th December – Dungannon Dairy Sale, sponsored by AI Services (NI) Ltd, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart – show 10.30am, sale at 11.30am.

2020

Thursday 23rd January – Dungannon Dairy Sale, sponsored by Bank of Ireland, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart– show 10.30am, sale at 11.30am.

Thursday 6th February – 30th annual spring bull show and sale, sponsored by Danske Bank, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart – show 10.30am, sale at 11.30am

Thursday 20th February – Dungannon Dairy Sale, sponsored by Kilco, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart – show 10.30am, sale at 11.30am.

Tuesday 3rd March – Bull show and sale, sponsored by Genus ABS, at Kilrea Mart – show 11.00am, sale at noon.

Thursday 19th March – Dungannon Dairy Sale, sponsored by Chestnutt Animal Feeds, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart – show 10.30am, sale 11.30am.

Monday, 6th April – Annual General Meeting, sponsored by Dairy Herd Management – Ballinderry Inn, Moira – 8pm.

Thursday 16th April, Dungannon bull and female show and sale, sponsored by Moore Concrete, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart – show 10.30am, sale at 11.30am.

Tuesday 5th May, Bull show and sale, sponsored by Agri-King, at Kilrea Mart – show 11.00am, sale at noon.

Schedules for the pedigree bull sales at Dungannon and Kilrea can be downloaded from the club’s website. Alternatively contact Taaffe Auctions or HA McIlrath and Sons.

Watch press for further details of forthcoming events, or log on to the club’s website: www.holstein-ni.co.uk. Follow us on facebook.

Membership of Holstein NI costs £20 per annum, and anyone interested in joining the club should contact the Holstein NI office on tel: 028 8772 7728, office hours Monday to Friday 9am to 11am; or secretary John Martin on mobile 07711 041128.