Holstein NI presents £8,500 cheque

Holstein Northern Ireland has presented a cheque for £8,500 to the Alzheimer’s Society.

The money was raised at the club’s 3rd annual open day, hosted by the Irwin family from Benburb, County Tyrone.

More than 1,800 visitors and trade exhibitors from throughout the UK and Ireland attended the one-day event, supported by principal sponsors Dale Farm, Fane Valley and Ecosyl from Volac.

Launched in 2016, the Holstein NI Open Day has to date, raised in excess of £68,000 for various local charities.

The Alzheimer’s Society (NI Area) is one of three nominated beneficiaries in 2018.

Accepting the cheque, the charity’s community fundraiser Amanda McGale, thanked Holstein NI for its generous donation.

Dementia is a neurodegenerative disorder affecting more than 20,500 people in Northern Ireland.

The Alzheimer’s Society provides dementia patients and their families, with expert information, training and a variety of services. Research is ongoing to find new treatments, and ultimately a cure for dementia. The Alzheimer’s Society is committed to creating a more dementia-friendly society.

Visitors to the club’s third annual open day had an opportunity to view the Irwin family’s noted 170-cow Redhouse Herd which produces more than 2.3 million litres of milk annually.

Founded in the early 1990’s, the Redhouse prefix is synonymous with high yielding dairy cows. In the last 25 years 208 cows have produced more than 50 tonnes of milk, while 20 have yielded in excess of 100 tonnes, and one has boasted a lifetime production of over 150 tonnes of milk.

Owners Alan and David Irwin attribute the success of the herd to management, genomically tested genetics, nutrition and attention-to-detail. Recent investment has focused on cow comfort, and includes the installation of new cubicles, mattresses and state-of-art LED shed lighting.