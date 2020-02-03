Holstein NI set to hold 30th spring bull sale at Dungannon

Holstein NI’s 30th annual spring show and sale of pedigree bulls is scheduled to take place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday, February 6.

Generously supported by long-term sponsor Danske Bank, the pre-sale show will commence at 10.30am, and will be judged by Kenny Boyd from the noted Glaslough Herd in County Monaghan. The sale will get underway at noon.

Inch Pinnacle Daphne BF EX90 - the number one Friesian PLI cow in the UK (Dec 2019). Her bull sister Inch Pinnacle Daphne 5 EX90 is the number 13 PLI cow in the UK, and dam of Inch Character (Lot 4) who will come under the hammer at Dungannon on February 6th.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed that the catalogue includes 26 deep pedigreed bulls.

He said: “The bulls on offer boast high PLI values to a top of £634. There are 17 lots with over PLI £500, and six bulls with PLI values over £600.

“The bulls selling are bred from high component dams, with butterfat to 5.59% and protein to 3.9%. Bred from internationally renowned cow families, they are sons of top AI sires such as Galahad, Piston, Alta Topshot, Helic, Superhero, Casper and Topnotch. We are also selling a number of entries from British Friesian AI sires Catlane Chad and Blackisle Maverick.”

Entries have been received from leading herds including Aghyaran, Beechview, Carrowcroft, Glenhead, Inch, Prehen and Relough.

A few of the headliners include:

The June 2018 Inch Character (lot 4) from Inch Genetics, Downpatrick. Sired by Catlane Chad he is 93% British Friesian, and bred from Inch Pinnacle Daphne 5 ET (BF EX90) – the number 13 PLI Friesian cow in the UK (Dec 2019). She is a full sister to the number one, two and three Friesian PLI cows. During her second lactation Inch Pinnacle Daphne 5 ET produced 8,757kgs at 5.03% butterfat and 3.62% protein, making her the fourth generation dam with over 5% butterfat.

Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore, is selling Carrowcroft Joshua (Lot 20) PLI £535. Born in December 2018, this bull features outcross bloodlines. He is a Claynook Casper X Flyn X Ramos, and is backed by 12 generations of VG and EX dams from the Jolee family. His boasts a superb combination of production and high components, and produced 11,188kgs at 4.65% butterfat and 3.52% protein in her second lactation.

Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore, are selling the November 2018 Relough Rubber ET (Lot 17) PLI £618). This Casper son is bred from Relough Jedi Ruby ET VG86 who produced 10,667kgs at 4.54% butterfat and 3.48% protein in her first lactation. His VG87 USA Uno Gdam is a maternal sister to the world-famous AI bull EDG Rubicon; while his third dam is Sandy Valley Robust Ruby EX USA.

Robbie and Stuart Smith, Londonderry, have catalogued Prehen Morgan (Lot 12) GPLI £590.

Born in November 2018, he was sired by VH Balisto Brook, and is out of Prehen Omen Massia 2 VG-2yr who produced 10,753kgs at 4.41% butterfat and 3.56% protein in her first lactation. His dam hails from the Dutch Apina Massia cow family. The bull selling has been genomic tested with predicted +0.18%BF, +0.12%P and -23SCC.

View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or contact Taaffe Auctions tel: 00353 41 9881288 to request a copy.