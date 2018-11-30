Holstein Show judge confirmed

Holstein UK is delighted to announce that Patrick Rüttimann, will be judging a leading line up of Holstein cattle at The National Holstein Show taking place at UK Dairy Show 2019.

UK Dairy Day, taking place on Wednesday 11th September at Telford, is the leading business event for the dairy industry, bringing together over 300 businesses, more than 9,000 visitors, leading suppliers, buyers, and industry influencers for a dedicated one day dairy event. The Cattle Show will be a key feature of the day hosting National Shows for Holstein, Ayrshire and Brown Swiss.

Since 2010, Patrick has managed the family business in Switzerland, Ruegruet Holsteins, with his brother. The main focus of the farm is on the breeding and marketing of Holstein genetics. In 2013, the farm was selected as a Master Breeder, a special recognition of the Swiss Holstein Association. Patrick and the business have had around 30 years’ involvement with the Swiss Holstein Association and youth organisation and Patrick has worked for over 10 years as a classifier at Holstein Switzerland.

Patrick has judged competitions all over Europe, as well as competing himself in the show ring at prestigious events. His judging repertoire includes DHV Junior Show Germany, Schau der Besten Verden Masterrind Germany, Open Junior Show Cremona Italy, YMA National Calf Show Ireland, Muurikki Show Finland, Holstein Junior Show Austria, All Britain All Breeds Calf Show, Expo Holstein Gruyère Bulle Switzerland, Expo Holstein Sarine Bulle Switzerland and Expo Holstein Glâne-Veveyse Bulle Switzerland.

Patrick Rüttimann, 2019 National Holstein Show judge, said: “It is a huge honour to have been asked to judge The National Holstein Show at UK Dairy Day 2019. I am excited to have the opportunity to judge the best cows from across the UK, meet the breeders and see how the cows compare with their European counterparts.”