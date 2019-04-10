Holstein UK announce winners of 2019 Master Breeder Awards

Holstein UK is delighted to announce the winners of its 2019 Master Breeder Awards. A record 18 high-performing herds have surpassed qualification and claim this prestigious breeder recognition.

Master Breeder rewards Holstein members whose herds achieve a high standard in both classification and production and therefore breed productive, trouble-free long living cows that display desirable traits and conformation.

Cows and heifers in each herd are allocated points according to set criteria and only animals carrying the member prefix, and which are recorded as having produced a lactation within the last two years, are eligible for inclusion in the calculation.

A herd achieving an average score of four points or more and a total point score of 150 or more, will qualify the member as a Master Breeder.

The Master Breeder Winners 2019

Aliann, J D and J A Holgate, North Yorkshire

Ards, H Patton and Sons, Co Down, Northern Ireland

Bannistree, D and E Monk, Lancashire

Clandeboye, Clandeboye Estate Co Ltd, Co Down, Northern Ireland

Clwch, W J and H Williams, Gwynedd

Enchmarsh, J and G Allsop, Shropshire

Havendale, T H Flower and Sons, Derbyshire

Hayvalley, D W and G N Renfree, Cornwall

Hilltara, S M McCormick, Co Down, Northern Ireland

Killington, J and R Waller, Lancashire

Lan, R and E Bowen, Carmarthenshire

Moorshard, R K and S G Miller and Sons, Somerset

Moree, R J V and A R J Kelso, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland

Newbirks, A Lawson and Son, West Yorkshire

Pennine, Drinkall Bros, Lancashire

Saintclear, P E and D M Thomas, Dyfed

Steveacre, Cox Farming Company, Staffordshire

Wormanby, Wormanby Farms Ltd, Cumbria

Over 120,000 type classifications have been completed in the last 12 months, highlighting the continued popularity of this service as a tool for identifying cows which thrive in modern production systems.

Most classifications are carried out for private farmers but many are also undertaken on behalf of the AI industry to progeny test UK Holstein sires.

Sue Cope, chief executive officer for Holstein UK, commented; “The Holstein UK Master Breeder is an important status which carries credibility and desirability. It demonstrates the breeders’ strengths in rearing and progressing cattle to an outstanding standard and offers the herd a level of superior ranking and greater value.

“Congratulations to the 2019 Master Breeders who I look forward to meeting during the year as we present the certificates and plaques at their nominated events.”