Holstein Young Breeders’ continue to fly the flag for Northern Ireland

Members of the Northern Ireland Holstein Young Breeders’ Club continue to excel at national and international level.

Eighteen-year-old Desmond McCorry from Aghalee has recently returned from the European Holstein Young Breeders’ School, held at Battice in Belgium, where he won his showmanship class and was ranked 17th overall.

NI Holstein Young Breeders Club B team members James Gregg, Jessica Hall and James Patton, were placed first in the Field to Foto section at Holstein UK's National Competitions Day in South Wales.

The Greenmount College Agricultural Technology Degree student was one of seven HYB members selected to represent Holstein UK at the five-day event which attracted more than 150 delegates from 25 countries.

Desmond joined the HYB at the age of five and was unbeaten in his showmanship class for eleven years in succession. Over the years he has chalked up numerous awards in the championship line-up and has won his section at the Irish National Calf Show and the All Breeds All Britain Calf Show twice.

The teenager enjoys working with the family’s Derrymore Herd and was delighted to have the opportunity to represent Holstein UK and compete at the European event. The EYBS offers the trip of a lifetime for young breeders with a passion and knowledge for Holstein cattle breeding and showing.

Club members from Northern Ireland also made their presence felt at the HYB Weekend Rally and National Competitions Day, held at Pembrokeshire in South Wales.

NI HYB members were placed third overall in the stockjudging section at National Competitions Day in South Wales. The team included Matthew McLean, William McCormick, Robert Stewart, Tom McKnight, James Patton and James Gregg.

Northern Ireland’s B team – Jessica Hall, James Patton and James Gregg - won first prize in the hotly contested Field to Foto Competition.

Robert Stewart from Portaferry was the fourth placed senior individual in the stockjudging section; while Matthew McLean, Bushmills, was the overall winner of the intermediate section in the reason giving stakes. The Northern Ireland team was placed third overall.

Membership of the Holstein Young Breeders’ Club is open to anyone aged 26 years and under with an interest in the dairy industry, and provides members with the opportunity to learn, network, socialise and compete. For further details contact NI HYB co-ordinator Andrew Patton on 07789 285272.