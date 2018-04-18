Holstein Young Breeders secures support of Semex

Semex, the innovative genetic solutions company, is investing in the future of young dairy farmers by renewing its principal sponsorship with Holstein Young Breeders (HYB).

With a belief that people are the cornerstone of success, Semex is fuelled by a passion for those working within the industry and, by supporting aspiring young breeders through HYB, the business is helping to create growth and opportunity for British dairying.

As principal sponsor, Semex will be supporting all the major HYB events, including National Competitions Day, the Weekend Rally and the All Breeds All Britain Calf Show, as well as a plethora of prestigious HYB Awards such as the Littlestar and President’s Medal Awards. The support of Semex will also be instrumental in funding international trips for young breeders including, in particular, a visit to the Royal Winter Fair each year in Toronto.

As part of the sponsorship package Semex will have the opportunity to sit on the judging panels for national awards and competitions, host workshops and seminars and be at the forefront of the organisation’s ethos to engage, innovate, educate and equip the next generation of dairy farmers – many of who have the potential to progress onto international cattle breeding platforms - for a prosperous future.

Michael Dennison, pictured, UK National Sales Manager for Semex said: “We are delighted to support HYB. The members are the future of our ever-changing industry and at Semex we recognise the talent and dedication of HYB members and will as always support them to push forward in their lives and ultimately help shape the industry over time.”

Holstein Young Breeders, the next generation of Holstein UK, is widely considered to be one of the most forward-thinking youth organisations in British agriculture. HYB boasts approximately 1,400 members up to 26 years of age, forming 24 regional Clubs throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. HYB provides members with fantastic opportunities and experiences. Through its practical learning of essential skills such as stock judging and linear assessment, HYB prepares young breeders for a positive livestock husbandry and showmanship future.

Miriam Bagley, Events & National HYB Coordinator for Holstein UK, concluded: “Holstein Young Breeders is extremely fortunate to have the support of Semex. With a shared commitment to innovating and investing in growth and opportunity for the dairy industry, this is an ideal partnership. Semex has an unwavering determination for success and we’re looking forward to promoting their services to our members.”