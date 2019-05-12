Honours for Armagh Down Group Members

Many congratulations to Mr Roy Harpur and Mr Raymond McCormick on receiving Honorary UFU membership at the recent Ulster Farmers’ Union AGM, reports Chris Donaldson.

Both Roy and Raymond are dairy farmers from Divernagh, Bessbrook and have been valued members of the group for many years. They have served as chairmen at group level and county as well as central committees, often travelling to meetings together.

They are pictured with Raymond’s son Darren who is the newly elected Armagh Down Group Chairman.

Our final meeting of the winter program was also our Group AGM. We were privileged to have UFU Deputy President Victor Chestnutt as the speaker on the evening covering current issues affecting the industry such as ammonia, updated nitrates plan, and Brexit.

At the AGM Mr Darren McCormick was elected as chairman with Mr Colin Johnston elected as vice-chairman. Both Darren and Colin and their families have been members of the group for many years and their contributions will be valuable in the future strength and growth of the group.

Thank you to Mr Pat McKay, previous group chairman, for his service to the group and best wishes for your term as county group vice chairman.

We are currently selling discounted Balmoral show tickets from the group office please call in to avail of the saving.