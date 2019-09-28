Horse Sport Ireland announces selections for WBFSH championships

Horse Sport Ireland have announced the combinations that have been selected to travel to the FEI WBFSH World Breeding Eventing Championships for Young Horses 2019.

The Championships take place at Le Lion d’Angers, France from October 17th to 20th 2019.

The horses and riders that have been selected to represent Ireland are listed below alongside full breeding details.

Six-year-old horses

Boleybawn Freedom (ISH)– 2013 bay gelding by Dignified Van’t Zorgvliet (BWP) and out of Boleybawn Corbell (ISH), by Courage II (HOLST). Bred by: Ronan Rothwell, Co Wicklow. Owner: Cathal Daniels and Gerry Leahy. Rider: Cathal Daniels (IRL).

ESI Bethany Bay (Competition name: Global ESI Exclusive) (ISH) – 2013 bay mare OBOS Quality 004 (OLD) and out of Catina (BWP) by Quasimodo VD Molendreef (BWP). Bred by: Ennisnag Stud, Co. Kilkenny. Owners: Global Event Horses Ltd. Rider: Brian Morrison (IRL).

Shannondale Mari (ISH) – 2013 bay mare by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan (BWP) and out of Shannondale Maria (ISH) by Lux Z (HANN). Bred by: Martin Walsh, Co. Clare. Owner: Sarah Hughes Rider: Elizabeth Power (IRL).

Seven-year-old horses

Azure (ISH) – 2012 grey filly by Omar (BWP) and out of Cavalier Roselier (ISH), by Cavalier Royale (HOLST). Bred by: Elizabeth Power, Co Meath. Owner/Rider: Elizabeth Power (IRL).

BT Martins Masterpiece – 2012 bay gelding by Darco Nite (ISH) and out of Corballa Cat (UNK). Bred by: James Brennan, Co Mayo. Owner: Bridget Speirs. Rider: Camilla Speirs (IRL).

Faerlie Flashy (SHBGB) – 2012 brown mare by Primitive Faerie Tale (SHBGB) and out of Mystic M (SHBGB), by Vatout (TRAK). Bred by: Mrs J Lawson. Owner: Global Event Horses Ltd. Rider: Brian Morrison (IRL).

Fleur De Lis (ISH) – 2012 bay mare by Hold Up Premier (SF) and out of Gescha (OLD), by Argentinus (HANN). Bred by: Colin Turtle, Co Down. Owner: Maureen Brown. Rider: Daniel Brown (IRL).

Harieko DHI (KWPN) – 2012 bay gelding by Contendro I (HOLST) and out of Winiki (KWPN), by Indoctro (HOLST). Owner: Heidi Woodhead. Rider: Cathal Daniels (IRL).

Jewelent (ISH)– 2012 grey gelding by Valent (KWPN) and out of Bellaney Jewel (TB) (IRE), by Roselier (TB) (FR). Bred by: J.W Rosbotham Co Armagh. Owner: Barbara Allen and Lisa Rosbotham. Rider: Clare Abbott (IRL).

Monbeg By Design (ISH) – 2012 bay gelding by Pacino (BWP) and out of Eskerhills Lexis (ISH), by Puissance (ISH). Bred by: Fiona Molloy, Co Offaly. Owner: Helen Caton. Rider: Susie Berry (IRL).

OBOS Take One (ISH)– 2012 brown gelding by O.B.O.S. Quality 004 (OLD) and out of OBOS Nancy Broone (ISH). Bred by: Marie O’Brien Co Cork. Owner/Rider: Suzanne Hagan (IRL).

Poynstown Star (ISH) – 2012 bay gelding by OBOS Quality 004 (OLD) and out of Good Lady (TB), by Good Thyne (USA) (TB). Bred by: John Martin McCloughney, Co Tipperary. Owner: Maurice Coleman. Rider: Sian Coleman (IRL).

Shanbo Sky Fall (ISH) – 2012 Bay mare by Beowulf (ISH) and out of Shanbo Impel (ISH), by Master Imp (TB). Breeder: Shanbo Stud, Co Kilkenny. Owner: Yvonne Gavin. Rider: Sarah Ennis (IRL).

Shannondale Icarus (ISH) – 2012 bay gelding by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan (BWP) and out of Shannondale Melodie (ISH), by Cavalier Royale (HOLST). Bred by: Mary Walsh, Co Clare. Owner: G. Webb. Rider: Louise Bloomer (IRL).

SSH Playboy – 2012 bay gelding by Cit Cat (HOLST) and out of Stomeyford Black Pearl (UNK). Bred by: Ennisnag Stud, Co Kilkenny. Owner: Bridget Speirs. Rider: Camilla Speirs (IRL).

The selection committee members are Janet Murray (Chef d’Equipe), Lt Col. Brian MacSweeney and Rodney Powell.

The advisory committee includes the three selectors, Barbara Hatton (ISH Representative) and Mandy Driesch (WSI Representative).