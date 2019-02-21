Horseshoe HPS – 2018 award winners

The Horseshoe HPS has had yet another top season, paying out £1,350 in prize money and show specials for the 2018 season.

Premier prize winners were the husband/wife partnership of Kate and Danny Hagans – K & D Hagans. Second highest was William Ferguson. In third spot was John McWhirter followed by Noel Ferguson with S & S O’Toole & Sons & Dtr, next with Sammy Burns making up the top six.

K & D Hagans won the Inland Average, Noel Ferguson the Young Bird Average and Robert Liddle won the Cross Channel Average.

J DAWSON & SON – KINGSMOSS HPS

Continuing on from the 2017 season, the partnership of Jackie and Trevor Dawson are premier prize winners in the Kingsmoss HPS for the 2018 season. The partnership had another tremendous season, winning 9 x 1sts plus Old Bird Inland Average, Young Bird Average, Young Bird Inland Average, Old Bird and Young Bird Combined Average Plus 65th Open INFC Sennon Cove Yearling National.

The lofts race the following families: Jan Aarden/Walkingshaw sourced from Whiteside Bros – Eastway & Joe Fryne – Cork. They have also introduced Lambrechts and Heremans Ceusters to their lofts with immediate success.

DRUMNAVADDY INVITATION HPS BREEDER/BUYER AND AIR AMBULANCE NI CHARITY SALE

Drumnavaddy Invitation HPS will have a Breeder/Buyer Sale on Friday, March 22, in the Banbridge British Legion at 8.15pm. Penning of the birds from 6.45pm. The club will be making a donation to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance charity and all fanciers are welcome, either to attend sale or to enter a bird in the sale. All birds must be in pen on the night of the sale. Race will be the Talbenny YB National and at least three prizes will be paid out. For any more information contact Drumnavaddy secretary Davy Smyth on 07593 666757

