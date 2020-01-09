Horseshoe HPS Christmas Show is a big success

The Horseshoe HPS held their annual Xmas Show recently.

I have included a few pictures from the event in this week’s issue.

Winner Old Bird Eyesign - S Burns pictured being congratulated by show secretary and club chairman Sam McGarel

Usual classes: Old Cock/Old Hen /Young Cock/Young Hen – All Handled – O/B Eyesign & Y/B Eyesign.

There was a £30 Special for Best In Show & £20 Special for Best Opposite Sex plus prizes for all award winners.

The judges were from Ballycarry – Andy Cooke, Johnny Baxter and Rab Baxter.

It was a total success for the club with nearly a full house, and only a couple pens empty. A great day out for all those who attended and enjoyed the craic. Many thanks for your support.

Winner Best Opposite Sex - O O'Neill & Son

The Horseshoe Club would like to thank all who supported their Xmas Show and all who donated prizes not forgetting, H. Beattie & Son, Frazers Corn and Anisan Products.

I must make one special mention to the McGarel family for their work and involvement in the show series. No doubt without this family the shows would never have been so successful.

Many thanks to Club Chairman Sam and son Jamie for all the effort they put in to running the weekly club shows and Xmas Show. A great success and greatly appreciated by all concerned.

Also many thanks to Mrs McGarel for supplying sandwiches for the Xmas Show and any others who supplied grub.

Winner Young Bird Eyesign - F Simpson.

Results as follows:

Best In Show: D & P Harvey

Best Opposite Sex: O O’Neill & Son

Old Cock Handled: 1st & VHC NJ Arthurs, 2nd F Hagans, 3rd D & R Turkington, 4th C Campbell, Res HC J McWhirter, C F Simpson.

The Judges at the Horseshoe Show.

Old Hen Handled: 1st D & P Harvey, 2nd NJ Arthurs, 3rd K & S Doherty, 4th C Campbell, Res HC F Hagans, VHC V Montgomery, C E Arthurs.

Young Cock Handled: 1st O O’Neill & Son, 2nd NJ Arthurs, 3rd VHC D & R Turkington, 4th Res F Hagans, HC J McGarel, C K & S Doherty.

Young Hen Handled: 1st & C - D & R Turkington, 2nd Res F Hagans, 3rd 4th V Montgomery, VHC & HC J McWhirter,

Old Bird Eyesign: 1st HC S Burns, 2nd NJ Arthurs, 3rd 4th D & R Turkington, Res V Montgomery, VHC & C F. Simpson.

Young Bird Eyesign: 1st 4th Res VHC F. Simpson, 2nd O O’Neill & Son, 3rd A Clements, HC NJ Arthurs, C M McCormick.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Winner Young Hen Handled - D & R Turkington

SOS Sale

A S.O.S. Sale shall be held in Banbridge British Legion, on Thursday 9th January 2020 viewing from 7.00 pm, sale commencing at 8.00pm. A select draft of late breds and performance birds will be on offer. We would invite all fanciers to come along and all support is greatly appreciated.

SINCERE CONDOLENCES

Robinson – James: The officers and members of the Carrick & Dist HPS would like to send sincere condolences to the Robinson family circle on the recent sad passing of their beloved member Jim.