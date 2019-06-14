‘Hot shots’ and gundog fans head to Shane’s Castle Fair

Hot shots, leading gundog handlers and top terrier and lurcher afficinados will be making a dash for the Shanes Castle Game Fair on 29th and 30th June in a bid to capture a top prize.

Announcing the exciting new prize structure never seen before at an Irish Game Fair, Director Albert Titterington said that the stunning prizes are set to attract the cream of Irish competitors and even further afield.

Albert Titterington said: “Starting with clays, our Irish Game Fair Sporting Championships have prizes on offer that will certainly be a major draw for anyone wishing to ‘warm up’ for the World Championships as well as for the more casual competitor.

“Our 40 Bird Irish Game Fair Championships offer Classified and Unclassified competitors big money prizes, while High Guns will each win Barbour Coat with a ‘Brace of Pheasants’ Trophy to be won outright.

“High Guns will shoot off for a Blaser F16 Shotgun sponsored by Donal McCloy Guns Unlimited, and a Cogswell & Harrison Shotgun sponsored by David Brennan Ardee Sports.”

Albert Titterington added: “There’s also a 25 Bird Compact Shoot where the Top Gun prize each day is £200, and Top Gun Overall can claim a stunning Sabatti .223 Rifle sponsored by Fancesco Morelli, Casale2000, Cashel.

Turning to the dog events, Albert Titterington said: “We’ve even gone ‘barking mad’ here as well, with prizes of £500 and £250 in The Red Mills Spaniel Tests and £500 and £250 for the Feedwell Retriever Tests. And away for the competitions, Red Mills Irish International Gundog team under the captaincy of local man Willie Mc Gaughan will provide an international flavour with a quality gundog demonstration.

“Finally, as befits Ireland’s Largest Working Dog Weekend, there will be special prizes this year in the the Annual All Ireland Terrier, Whippet and Lurcher Championships and the All Ireland Game Fair Ferret Championships,” said Albert Titterington.

“The Master McGrath Challenge for Elite Lurchers Winner receives £200, a Special Trophy, Winner’s cap and winners Coat for the dog. The Runner Up also gets a cash prize and coat.

“The Mick the Miller Challenge for Traditional lurchers receives £200, a special trophy, winner’s cap, winners coat for dog, while the runner up also get a cash and runner up coat.

“In the Five Nations Championships, the Terrier Champion, Whippet Champion, and Lurcher Champion will each receive £200, a Special Trophy, winners cap and winner’s coat while the runner up wins £50 and a reserve champion’s coat.”

“Working with Harry Campbell of the Sheepish Dog Bed company and Sam Willoughby from Gundog Rescue & Rehoming, there are opportunities to win a £100 plus luxury dog bed for your dog. Each member of the winning Team in the Estate, Shoot and Gundog of the Year competition staged at the Irish Game Fair, Shanes Castle on Sunday 30th June, will win a luxury dog bed, a crystal clock and for the team, the Perpetual Shoot of the Year Trophy.”

The Fair in the ROI is supported by TourismNI and Antrim & Newtownabbey Council.