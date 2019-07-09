Hotly contested NI Dorset club National Show at Ballymoney

Ballymoney show was the choice of venue for the recent NI Dorset Club National Show classes held on Saturday, 1st June 2019.

The National Show is always a hotly anticipated and well-attended event by breeders from across Northern Ireland.

Shane Wilson with Champion (Shearling ewe)

This was bolstered by the recent successes of the Dorset sheep on display at Balmoral show, where the high quality of sheep on display was recognised by winning Champion in the Interbreed group of three.

The award conveys the ability of the Dorset breed to remain competitive with a wide variety of other breeds.

For the second consecutive year, the National show classes were sponsored by the Wilson family of Waste Collection Services Ltd, Ballyclare, being represented on the day by Mr and Mrs Wilson.

The N.I Dorset club was fortunate in securing the services of Dorset Society President Mr Les French as judge for this prestigious occasion. Mr French farms at home with wife Heather in Launceston, Cornwall.

1st Prize winners with Sponsors Mr and Mrs Wilson, Waste Collection Services Ltd and judge Les French.

Here he runs the renowned ‘Wilsey flock’ which comprises of 130 Dorset ewes kept in conjunction with his dairy enterprise.

Mr French had the unenviable duty of judging seven different categories in the competition which attracted in excess of 70 quality animals. As always, the ram lamb and ewe lamb classes didn’t make it easy for judge Mr French with the ewe lamb class alone having 21 top-class animals vying for the top prize.

Across all of the classes each animal brought forward was presented to perfection on what can only be described as an ideal day on the weather front.

Great credit is due to all who exhibited on the day and to the Judge Mr Les French, who did an outstanding job in determining the results of each class.

The final task was of course to select the Champion Dorset from the 1st prize winning animals. This accolade was awarded to an exceptional Shearling Ewe displaying all the characteristics of the breed, coming forward from Shane Wilson’s Legaloy Flock.

Reserve champion was found in the ram lamb class owned and presented by Trevor and Sharon Knox, Riverview Flock, with second reserve being presented to James and Craig Robson of the Ballyhamage Flock with their 2nd prize shearling ewe.

Results

Ram any age: 1st Ellen McClure; 2nd Malcolm Keys; 3rd Rachel Moore; 4th Daniel Huey

Ewe any age: 1st Ellen McClure; 2nd Shane Wilson; 3rd James and Craig Robson; 4th Allister and Pamela McNeill; 5th Daniel Huey

Shearling Ewe: 1st Shane Wilson; 2nd James and Craig Robson; 3rd Allister and Pamela McNeill; 4th Trevor and Sharron Knox; 5th Trevor and Sharron Knox; 6th Daniel McComb

Ram Lamb: 1st Trevor and Sharron Knox; 2nd Rachel Moore; 3rd Amy McConnell; 4th Amy McConnell; 5th Ellen McClure; 6th Allister and Pamela McNeill; 7th Daniel McComb

Ewe Lamb: 1st Amy McConnell; 2nd Amy McConnell; 3rd Ellen McClure; 4th Ellen McClure; 5th Shane Wilson; 6th Trevor and Sharron Knox; 7th James and Craig Robson; 8th Rachel Moore; 9th Keith Reaney; 10th Malcolm Keys

Pair of Lambs (1 Ram and 1 Ewe): 1st Amy McConnell; 2nd Trevor and Sharron Knox; 3rd Rachel Moore; 4th Malcolm Keys; 5th Gary and Gareth Henderson; 6th Ellen McClure; 7th Allister and Pamela McNeill

Group of 3: 1st Rachel Moore; 2nd Allister and Pamela McNeill; 3rd Malcolm Keys; 4th Ellen McClure

Champion- Shane Wilson (Shearling Ewe)

Reserve Champion- Trevor and Sharron Knox (Ram Lamb)

Second Reserve- James and Craig Robson (Shearling Ewe)

The NI Dorset Club wishes to thank the Wilson family, owners of Waste Collection Services, Ballyclare for their continued sponsorship of this event. Their generosity was very much appreciated and particular thanks must go to Sandy and Ian for their presentation of awards on the day.

The N.I. Dorset Club would also wish to thank the officers and committee of Ballymoney Show for their organisation of the show on the day which provided breeders with a fantastic platform to display their animals to the public.

There continues to be a marked increase in the number of new breeders registering membership with the Dorset Society, and there will be an opportunity for prospective purchases to be made at the upcoming 47th Annual Dorset Premier Show & Sale to be held in J.A. McClelland & Sons Livestock Mart, Ballymena, on Monday 29th July 2019 with the show at 1.30pm and sale commencing 6.00pm. The judge on the day will be Joe Larder, Byeways flock, Sandford, Somerset.