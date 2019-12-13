How to make best use of acidic silages

Tullyherron Farm Feeds will have a major presence at this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

The company is renowned for the quality of its dairy rations, combined with the bespoke nutritional and advisory service that is made available to each customer.

This will be the main thrust of the messages communicated to visitors coming on to the company’s stand at the upcoming event.

Commenting on the range of herd management-related issues that have cropped up since the beginning of the current feeding season, Tullyherron ruminant specialist Darryl Branagan said that acidic silages are commonplace on dairy farms right across Northern Ireland.

He said: “There was a lot of very high quality first cut silage made early in the season. However, quite a number of these have a very low pH, some with values below. 3.5.

In tandem with this, lactic acid levels are also high.

“Analyses that we have carried out on behalf of customers have confirmed a lactic acid level in excess of 170g per kilo of forage dry matter.

“Every 0.1 of a drop in the value of silage pH constitutes a 10-fold increase in overall acidity.

Darryl continued: “Wet silages need to produce higher levels of lactic acid, just to remain stable.

“However, we are also finding that many clamps have been predisposed to secondary fermentation, due to specific lactic acid bacteria.”

The Tullyherron nutritionist pointed out that the feeding of highly acidic forages can lead to a drop in rumen pH. This, in turn, can cause poor feed conversion levels and the development of acidosis.

He commented. “The end result is cows with a greater predisposition to laminitis and bleeding ulcers.

“However, if these acidic silages are utilised correctly, then the forages can be used to drive milk yield and carcass gain in beef cattle.”

So how to solve the problem? According to Darryl, it’s a case of feeding cows a properly balanced diet.

He explained: “Fibre, protein and energy must be included in the right proportions and in the right form. When offering very acidic silages, farmers should not act to exacerbate the problem. Feeding high levels of finely ground wheat and/or molasses should be avoided.

“The incorporation of effective fibre is strongly advised. A case in point is chopped straw. Commercial buffers, such as sodium bicarbonate and live yeasty should also be included in all ration formulations.”

“Tullyherron Farm Feeds provides a bespoke service to all farmer-customers. This includes the production of rations to the highest specification, which is backed-up by an individual advisory service.

“We undertake the regular analysis of silages throughout the feeding season and utilise the results obtained as the bedrock of the advice given to customers.”

Tullyherron Farm Feeds will also be profiling the benefits of a new product, Oilis, at the Winter Fair. It is a natural treatment for the management of Coccidiosis.

Company managing director Paul Sloan explained: “Coccidiosis can be a major health issue for young ruminant animals. In addition, it is easily spread amongst a group of calves or lambs.

“Oilis works to reduce the excretion of oocytes in manure, thereby preventing the spread of infection.

“It also helps to promote gut health. There is no withdrawal period with the product.

“We have been trialling Oilis for the past 12 months. It genuinely works.”

Tullyherron Farm Feeds will be on Stand L79 in the Logan Hall at this year’s Winter Fair. For further information, contact (028) 3750 7808.