HSENI and Farm Safety Partnership launch survey

HSENI and the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) this week launched a survey on Farm Safety aimed at raising farm safety awareness and protecting the lives and livelihoods of local farmers.

Farm businesses have been randomly selected to participate in the survey to ensure a representative coverage.

The Farm Safety Partnership have developed this postal survey to gather information on the following issues: non-fatal accidents, farm work practises, areas of hazard and farm safety investments. The Partnership is asking farm businesses to help prevent deaths and serious injury on farms, by improving knowledge of the types of accidents and the reasons for them.

All the responses to the survey will be combined to be used for statistical and research purposes only. The results will assist the Farm Safety Partnership shape future training and advice to farmers, as well as helping to measure progress in reducing the number of accidents.

Harry Sinclair (pictured), chair of the Farm Safety Partnership, said: “Through this survey we want to understand the concerns and experiences of farmers, which will enable us to target our workload and help the farming community avoid daily accidents and stay as safe as possible.

“Farmers’ contribution to this survey is completely voluntary, but we are expecting a good response as farm safety awareness is high across the industry, and we are urging farmers to take responsibility for making sure they follow safe working practises at all times.

“I know that some in the farming community will have concerns about sharing information on health and safety issues, but I can assure everyone that the information received will be strictly confidential, and will help us robustly create a programme for future training purposes.”