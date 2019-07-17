HSENI backs call for farmers to put themselves first

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) is supporting this year’s Farm Safety Week 15-19, July organised by leading farming charity Farm Safety Foundation.

The Foundation is encouraging the farming community to stop and think about how they are looking after their physical and mental wellbeing. Agriculture continues to have the poorest safety record of any occupation in the UK.

Add to this the issue of rural isolation and the unique stressors facing the industry and this can lead to mental ill health and depression in those living and working in the farming community. Thankfully farmers’ physical and mental wellbeing has been receiving increased attention in recent years thanks to Farm Safety Week, Mind Your Head, Are Ewe Okay and Fit2Farm campaigns but so much more can, and must be done.

Throughout Farm Safety Week, the Farm Safety Foundation, supported by the Farm Safety Partnerships, the Health & Safety Executive, Health & Safety Executive for Northern Ireland and the Health & Safety Authority, Ireland, will demonstrate how safety innovations and improved inspection and maintenance can build business resilience, highlighting organisations helping build personal resilience and introduce some incredible farmers that have been influenced by circumstances, stories or personal experiences to make a real change.

Malcolm Downey, Principal Inspector HSENI, said: “We are backing Farm Safety Week as, while it is important to raise awareness of the issue in the industry, what we really need now is action! UK farmers are renowned for the attention they give to their livestock, crops and machinery, but what we need to remind them is that looking after their own physical and mental wellbeing should always be the priority.”

Stephanie Berkley from the Farm Safety Foundation said: “The Farm Safety Foundation is a small charity with BIG ambitions. Over the past six years, we have developed Farm Safety Week into something recognised by 68% of farmers in the UK but awareness is one thing –the time has come for action!

“As a Foundation, we will continue to train the next generation. We will continue to conduct research into farm safety behaviours and attitudes and we will continue to create powerful and emotive campaigns and offer advice and guidance but the rest is in your hands... It’s your health, your safety, your choice!”

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says it is using International Farm Safety Week to continue promoting safe farming practice for farmers and children.

UFU president, Ivor Ferguson says farmers must stop and think before they conduct work on the farm and make their own safety a priority.

“Farmers are renowned for their hardworking ethos and with a lengthy to-do list pressurised by numerous factors such as time constraints and weather, they often put their own safety at risk to get the job done as quickly as possible.

“This happens across Northern Ireland on a daily basis. Farmers need to stop and think about what they’re doing because when working with unpredictable livestock and high-powered technology, it only takes a spilt second for a life changing injury or fatality to happen. This is why the vital message of farm safety needs to be repeated so that it remains at the top of the agenda for farmers and their families,” he said.

The Farm Safety Partnership, with support from the UFU as a founder member, developed the ‘Stop and Think Safe’ campaign to tackle high levels of serious accidents and deaths on local farms. ‘SAFE’ reflects the four main causes of fatal accidents – slurry, animals, falls from height and equipment. In 2018 seven people lost their lives in farm accidents in Northern Ireland.

Mr Ferguson says continued effort is needed to ensure a long term and sustainable reduction in farm accidents.

The UFU says it remains committed to reducing accidents on farms and encourages farming families to spread the word about farm safety.

“Any death from a farm accident is heart breaking and impacts on many people within a family and local community. I urge all farmers to view their safety with the utmost of importance.

“ We also welcome the pester power of family members to help reinforce this message. Frustrating as it may be when it’s happening, it could save a business from the horrendous consequences of a death or serious injury,” said the UFU president.

For more information on ‘Farm Safety Week’ visit www.yellowwellies.org or follow @yellowwelliesUK on Twitter/Facebook.