Huge crowds at on-farm machinery sale

The Rainthorpe Farms Ltd auction on Thursday 1st November saw the largest crowds at an on-farm sale during 2018 with well over 500 buyers in attendance.

Hosted by East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins, the auction took place on-site at West Hall Farm in Welton, with purchasers from as far afield as Hungary, the Ukraine, Southern Ireland and all four corners of the UK.

The sale comprised of over 400 lots including a major selection of tractors, a combine, loaders, sprayers, vehicles, implements and workshop equipment. The auction followed the sale and letting of Rainthorpe Farms Ltd, which spans over 3,200 acres and which was one of the largest commercial arable holdings to come to the market in the area for the past 20 years.

One of the highlights of the sale was a 2016 Case IH 580 Quadtrac with only 1,331 hours on the clock which achieved £222,360; swiftly followed by a 2016 New Holland combine CR 9.90 which sold for £206,040. Also available were a series of well-maintained tractors including a 2015 Caterpillar Challenger which sold for £128,520. Amongst the cultivation equipment a 2008 Horsch Sprinter drill made the highest price, selling for £40,000. Other machinery on offer included drills, rolls, fertiliser spreaders, a hedge-cutter, bowsers, a press roll, ploughs, discs, power harrows, and cultivators, all of which was sold to a range of farmer and trade buyers.

Bill King, Chairman, Cheffins comments: “As a high profile sale on behalf of one of Lincolnshire’s most well-known farming families, the auction offered high spec, good quality and low houred tractors, combines and sprayers as well as scores of workshop equipment lots and cultivation equipment. There were almost 400 lots on offer in total, which sold well to farmer buyers as well as the trade. With better than expected yields and higher commodity prices following harvest, there was clearly more buying power in the pockets of farmers which was underpinned by strong bidding from trade purchasers. This on farm sale allowed Rainthorpe Farms Ltd a cost-efficient and hassle-free way to sell, whilst maximising on prices achieved.”

Helen Clarke from Rainthorpe Farms Ltd comments: “The team from Cheffins were fantastic and the auction, with well over 400 lots, flowed brilliantly. Everything was approached with a sincere professionalism and behind the scenes the team have, without fail, been approachable, knowledgeable and they work together like a well-oiled unit. I have felt in safe hands from the outset which allowed me to take in the day and not stress about the details.”