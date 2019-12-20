Hundreds of donations flow in for YFCU president’s Christmas appeal in aid of Cash for Kids

Hundreds of gifts have been donated in aid of Cash for Kids as part of the YFCU president’s Christmas appeal.

On Saturday, December 7 YFCU president Zita McNaugher travelled around each county to collect the presents and delivered them to the Cash for Kids Warehouse, where thousands of toys and presents are distributed to children living in poverty.

Co Londonderry

Items such as hats and scarves, vouchers, DVDs, perfume/aftershave sets, notebooks, footballs were all donated by YFCU members, with a collection point at each county.

YFCU president, Zita McNaugher who had the huge task of gathering the gifts, commented: “I was overwhelmed by the generosity of YFCU members for this year’s Christmas Appeal in aid of Cash for Kids NI.

“My wee brother drove me around all six counties collecting gifts for 14-18 year olds and his pick-up was jam packed full of gifts. We collected so many that Jane Kilpatrick from Co Down had to assist us with her car.

“I’d like to thank everyone that donated to this appeal. I’d also like to say a massive thank you to my brother JR for driving me around all day and of course I’d like to thank John Blair Livestock Haulage for covering the fuel for our 255 miles.”

Co Fermanagh

Toys donated as part of the appeal will go to help the one in three children that live in poverty across the region. Supporters of the campaign can take their gifts to a number of drop-off points which are listed on the Cool FM website: https://planetradio.co.uk/cool-fm/charity/events/mission-christmas-northern-ireland/