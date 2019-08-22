Hunter Kane and Son sponsor Carey Faughs Fairhead abseil

The Carey Faughs big abseil took place at Fairhead on Sunday.

It was a fantastic community event, with Hunter Kane and Son as main sponsor. The actual work of setting up the abseil and encouraging participants to walk backwards off Fairhead was done by members of Dalriada Climbing Club with the support of Mountaineering Ireland.

Hunter Kane and son who sponsored the Carey Faughs Fairhead Absail on saturday

Over 40 intrepid volunteers stepped off Fairhead, having each raised individual sponsorship from family, friends and many generous local businesses in and around the Ballycastle and Carey area.

Participants were a wide and diverse range of men, women and children and came from as far afield as Canada, Washington, Carnlough, Carrickmore, and Maghera as well as great local participation.

A really enjoyable afternoon was had by all, with everybody giving encouragement to each other and getting a big clap as they scrambled back up the gulley at Lough Dubh.

The club is delighted with the success of the event and very appreciative of all sponsorship and help received.