‘I try not to let things upset me’

Given Chris’s outspoken and highly visible campaigning against animal cruelty he often feels the venom of the hunting fraternity.

At the end of last year a dead fox was left outside his house in Hampshire.

Speaking at the time on his Twitter account Chris had said: “If you stick up for foxes you will get your comeuppances from those who still think its a good idea to kill them.”

But how does he cope with such malice?

He explains: “To be honest I see this as part of a process. Yes it’s not very pleasant. I am asking people to change their minds and practices more rapidly than they are capable of doing.

“Ultimately we know that some of the practices which are meted out to environment and its wildlife will not continue and will come to an end. They cannot be allowed to continue, they must cease.

“But people when their backs are against the wall and they know that they are losing the argument some, but not all it is a minority, will lash out.

“They will do things which are irrational and sometimes unpleasant.

“And I sadly have experienced that. In my perspective, I try and compartmentalise it as part of the process. It is something that I have to go through.

“It doesn’t upset me. If anything it makes me even more determined to continue on the path that I am on.”