Ideal conditions bring ploughmen out in force on New Years’ Day

Ballycastle and District Tractor Ploughing Society held their New Year’s Day Ploughing Match at Clare, Ballycastle on lands kindly granted by James McIntyre.

Great weather and ideal ground conditions saw a good turnout of ploughmen and spectators.

Many thanks to the following judges: William Hood, William King, William Purcell, George Murphy, David Wallace, Brian O’Neill and Cecil Wray.

Results:

12” Open World Style: 1st Matthew Simms; 2nd Gary Simms; 3rd Allen McAnally; 4th Ian Simms; 5th Rodney Crawford

12” Confined World Style: 1st Pat O’Donnell; 2nd Jack Wright

World Style Reversible: 1st Adrian Jamison; 2nd David Wright; 3rd James Coulter

Vintage Hydraulic Open: 1st James Adair; 2nd Tom Clyde; 3rd Frankie Davidson; 4th Edwin Murphy; 5th Stephen Weatherup

Vintage Hydraulic novice: 1st Sean McAlister; 2nd Paul Graham; 3rd Hugh McCormick

Vintage Trail: 1st David Grattan; 2nd Martin Beattie

Special prizes

Best work by a Massey Ferguson tractor – Tom Clyde

Most original and best restored vintage tractor – Stephen Weatherup

Best work by a first time ploughman at Ballycastle – Jack Wright

Best work by a member of Ballycastle PS – Adrian Jamsion

Youngest ploughman - Jack Wright

Best ploughman under 25 - Jack Wright

Best vintage opening – Tom Clyde

Best vintage finish – James Adair

Best butts in class 3 - David Wright

Best opening world style – Gary Simms

Best finish world style – Matthew Simms

Best ins and outs – Matthew Simms

Best work by a KV plough – Matthew Simms

Vintage champion - James Adair

Runner up to champion of the field – Gary Simms

Champion of the field - Matthew Simms

The Society would like to express thanks to James McIntyre for putting such excellent land at their disposal, to McQuillan GAC Ballycastle for the use of parking facilities, to the press and the ladies who provided the refreshments, a special thanks to the sponsors for their continued support without whose help it would be impossible to run a match.

Thanks to the committee for their help in preparing the site and help to run the match so efficiently. Thanks also to the many spectators who joined organisers on the day. Finally thanks to all who gave donations towards this year’s nominated charity – Breathe Easy, a very worthy cause.