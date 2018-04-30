If anyone can – Robin McCann!

Having owned three Abbey tankers for the past five years, agricultural contractor Robin McCann had no hesitation in buying an additional two Abbey Tandem Tankers earlier this year.

Robin runs a remarkable contacting business in the south Antrim area, with this fleet featuring five Abbey Tankers. These include, two 2250 Gallon single axle tankers, one 3000 Gallon single axle and two recently purchased 4500RT Tandem Tankers, which are pulled by a fleet of John Deere tractors. He mainly focuses on slurry spreading and bale handling.

Over the past few years Robin has noted that he is moving slurry for farmers in some form all year round, particularly as farmers are taking ground further away from the main farm holding. As a result Robin required capacity tankers to move large volumes of slurry in a time efficient manner.

Robin’s decision to purchase Abbey Tandem axle tankers was based on the strong Abbey brand, build quality and the reliability he has been used to over the past five years and good local dealer backup.

High Specification

The Abbey tanker range boasts class leading specification. Abbey Machinery have been using a full length chassis system since 2004 which provides ultimate support to the barrel and running gear, when combined with a parabolic multi leaf sprung draw bar the end result is a very smooth tanker to pull. Robin purchased the tankers from his local Abbey dealer WJ Ridges Machinery, who is renowned for his excellent customer service and backup when required.

“Robin has been a great customer of ours and we are proud that he has gone for these two class leading Tandem Axle Abbey tankers,” remarked Willie Ridges.

Robin stated: “Reliability in this business is key, it is vitally important that every piece of equipment works to its maximum capacity every day. I have to be able to satisfy my customer needs.”

The range

This year Abbey Machinery enters its eighth decade in the farming sector building various machine technologies to cater for the ‘total cow’. From high tech diet feeders, precision toppers, accurate fertiliser spreaders at the front end of the cow to environmentally friendly slurry tankers and slurry applicators, muck spreaders and agitators to cater from the back end of the cow.

Abbey Machinery operates from a state of the art factory which stands on a 30 Ha site and 100,000ft² of factory buildings in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

