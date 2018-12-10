Ile de France annual Flock Competition

Members and friends of the NI Ile De France Sheep Club recently met at Salleys Restaurant in Aughnacloy for their annual dinner and presentations of prizes for the Flock Competition.

The flock competition this year was judged by Rev. Trevor Boyd, minister at First Rathfriland Presbyterian Church and past member of the club who took time out from his pastoral duties to travel around the flocks.

Henry and Pauline Milligan being awarded The Champion Flock Trophy

The prize for Champion Flock 2018 was awarded to Rodger and Henry Milligan of the Tullyheran Flock, Maghera. They presented a very uniform flock with a high standard of animals in all sections, ewes, stock ram and ewe lambs. It is one of the most recently established flocks in the breed but has been very successful in both showring and at sales.

The prize for Reserve Flock was awarded to Rebecca and Georgina Mulligan, Augher with The Garveway Flock which also collected the Best pen of Ram Lambs.

Female of the Year was also awarded to the Mulligan girls who presented an outstanding Ile De France ewe, which was no stranger to prizes during the 2018 show season.

Sire of the Year is awarded to the ram whose progeny has accumulated the highest number of points on the summer show circuit. The progeny of Carrick Jack, bred by Edward & Stewart Adamson, Carrickfergus and owned by Rodger Milligan, were consistent and accumulated the highest tally of points at the end of the year. This two-year-old ram was spotted at the Annual Ile de France Show & Sale held in Dungannon as a ram lamb and has certainly proved Rodger’s eye for a ram correct. The Tullyheran flock also won the award for Best Pen of Ewe Lambs with a very even bunch of lambs. Stock ram of the year assessed by the judge on his trip around the flocks was 4-year-old Mountnabview Winston, bred by club chairman David Dalzell and owned by Edward and Stewart Adamson has proved a consistent breeder with many outstanding progeny produced by him in the Carrick flock.

Georgina and Rebecca Mulligan were Reserve Champion Flock

The Breeders Cup is contested on a points basis during the show season and during 2018 there was a highly competitive race to lift this coveted prize. In the end the Breeders Cup was won by the Mulligan girls with their Garveway Flock.

A special mention was made of James Donaldson, Newry a former stalwart of the breed who passed away during the year but is to be remembered with The Loughorne Perpetual Cup presented to the club by his family. At the end of the evening Club Chairman David Dalzell thanked the judge Rev. Trevor Boyd for his time going around the province to inspect the flocks, to everyone for their involvement and participation in Ile de France events throughout the year.