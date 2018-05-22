‘Impeccable’ win for Ranfurly in the Simmentals ring

A tremendous young bull with style and exceptional breed character was how English judge Bridget Borlase described the supreme Simmental champion at the 150th Balmoral Show.

Lifting the plaudits at the sun-drenched Balmoral Park – which has been home to the RUAS event for six years – was the sixteen-month-old Raceview King son, Ranfurly Impeccable ET from David and Jonny Hazelton’s herd in Dungannon. He also scooped the male and exhibitor-bred awards.

Supreme champion at the 150th Balmoral Show was Ranfurly Impeccable ET from WD and JD Hazelton, Dungannon. He also won the junior and male championship awards. Picture: MacGregor Photography

The Ranfurly Herd is a regular exhibitor at Balmoral Show, and its last supreme breed title came in 2010 when this bull’s dam, Ranfurly Weikel 3rd ET was crowned female champion and went on to secure the overall title. She was reserve junior champion and female champion in 2009, and won a record nine successive breed championship awards in the same year.

Ms Borlase, who runs 120 cows in the Sacombe and Perrywood Herds in Hertfordshire said: “This is my first time at Balmoral Show, and it’s a privilege to judge at this 150th Anniversary event.

“Simmentals are lacking in numbers, but not in quality. The supreme champion caught my eye as soon as he entered the showring. He displays the type of breed character that you don’t see these days. This bull has everything a pedigree breeder is looking for - length, conformation, good locomotion, style and power.”

The Hazelton’s also scooped a first prize rosette in the senior heifer class with Ranfurly Weikel 18th. Sired by Raceview King, she is bred from the 2014 Danske Bank Female of the Year Ranfurly Weikel 11th. This heifer was reserve junior and reserve female champion at Balmoral Show in 2017.

Wesley Abraham from the Magheracrigan Herd in Irvinestown claimed the reserve championship honours with the junior heifer Cleenagh Ivy. Bred by Adrian and Clive Richardson from Maguiresbirdge, this sixteen-month-old heifer was sired by the 2014 and 2015 Balmoral champion Dermotstown Delboy, and is bred from Stralongford Courtney. She was female champion at the NI Simmental Club’s March show and sale in Dungannon, and was purchased by Mr Abraham for 3,000gns.

Bridget Borlase added: “The female and reserve overall champion is a sweet heifer. She has length, character and great ring presence. I’ve no doubt she’ll grow and mature into a really good cow.”

Claiming the day’s reserve female championship was the second placed Whitdrum Lady Della from Jason Whitcroft’s six-cow herd in Armagh. Born in March 2017, she is by Dermotstown Delboy, and bred from Omorga Crystal. This one is a full sister to Whitdrum Vicky – winner of numerous breed championships in 2017.

“This is another smart young heifer with great ring presence,” added Bridget Borlase.

Leslie and Christopher Weatherup, Ballyclare, won the reserve male championship with the Dermotstown Delboy son Lisglass Impressor. Bred from Lisglass Bramble, his full brother sold at Stirling last year to Gordon Clark’s Broombrae Herd.

“This bull is well grown for his age and lacks the character of today’s champion. I’ve no doubt he’ll be a good bull come the autumn.”

The Weatherup duo qualified for the Ivomec Super Pair of the Year final with the September 2016 Dermotstown Delboy daughters Lisglass Helena and Lisglass Honey. They were placed first and second in the intermediate heifer class.

Results from the show ring:

Specials

Bobbie Dickson Perpetual Challenge Trophy, for the supreme champion: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Impeccable ET. Reserve: Wesley Abraham, Cleenagh Ivy.

Bangor and Six Road Ends Farmers’ Union Perpetual Trophy, for the female champion: Wesley Abraham, Cleenagh Ivy. Reserve: Jason Whitcroft, Whitdrum Lady Della.

William Black Memorial Perpetual Cup, for the male champion: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Impeccable ET. Reserve: JL and CJ Weatherup, Lisglass Impressor.

News Letter Shield, for the junior champion: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Impeccable ET. Reserve: Wesley Abraham, Cleenagh Ivy.

NI Simmental Club Silver Award, for the best exhibit bred in Northern Ireland: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Impeccable ET.

Bobbie Gamble Perpetual Challenge Trophy, for the best heifer born between 01/01/15 and 30/06/15: Wesley Abraham. Cleenagh Ivy.

Qualifiers for the Ivomec Super Simmental Pair of the Year: JL and CJ Weatherup, Lisglass Helena and Lisglass Honey.

Classes

Heifer, born between 01/01/16 and 30/06/16 – 1, WD and J D Hazelton, Ranfurly Weikel 18th by Raceview King; 2, Margaret Little, Lummin Hattie by Auchorachan Wizard; 3, Margaret Little, Castlemount Modesty 3rd by Celtic Comet.

Heifer, born between 01/07/16 and 31/12/16 – 1, JL and CJ Weatherup, Lisglass Helena by Dermotstown Delboy; 2, JL and CJ Weatherup, Lisglass Honey by Dermotstown Delboy; 3, Nigel Glasgow, Cloone Hilda by Anatrim Bodybuilder.

Heifer, born on or after 01/01/17 – 1, Wesley Abraham, Cleenagh Ivy by Dermotstown Delboy; 2, Jason Whitcroft, Whitdrum Lady Della by Dermotstown Delboy; 3, Jonathan Henderson, Drumsamney Clover’s Stefany by Losning Iver.

Bull, born on or after 01/01/17 – 1, WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Impeccable ET by Raceview King; 2, JL and CJ Weatherup, Lisglass Impressor by Dermotstown Delboy; 3, Jason Whitcroft, Woodford Iceberg by Dermotstown Delboy.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, JL and CJ Weatherup, Lisglass Helena and Lisglass Honey; 2, WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Impeccable and Ranfurly Weikel 18th; 3, Nigel Glasgow, Bridgewater Farm Flirt and Raceview HI Champterona.