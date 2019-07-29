Improved demand for cattle at Clogher

There was a much improved demand for 1006 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, 27th July producing strong prices for a lot of good quality stock in all sections.

In the Fatstock Ring Cow Heifers sold to £1396-80 for a 720kg Ch. at £194 followed by a 710kg Daq. to £187 (£1327-70).

Beef Cows sold to £1302-60 for a 780kg Lim. to £167 followed by a 780kg Lim. to £164 (£1279-20). Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £126 for 760kg (£957-60). Beef Bulls sold to £1412-50 for a 1130kg Ch. to £125.

Fat Steers O/Age to £172 for a 490kg Lim. Fat Steers U/Age to £196 for a 600kg Ch. Fat Heifers O/Age to £174 for a 540kg Lim. Fat Heifers to £197 for a 620kg Daq.

In the Store Rings Forward steers sold to £1520 for a 780kg Ch. (£195) reaching £208 per 100kg for a 630kg Lim. Med Weights sold to £1060 for a 500kg Lim. (£212) reaching £216 per 100kg for a 460kg Ch. to £995.Forward Store Heifers sold to £1265 for a 590 Brb. (£214) and £1315 for a 630kg Lim. (£209). Med Weights sold to £1040 for a 480kg Lim. (£216) and £1040 for a 490kg Lim. (£212).

Weanling Males sold to £960 for a 490kg Ch. (£196) and reaching £262 per 100kg for a 340kg Ch. to £890. Weanling Heifers sold to £895 for a 440kg Ch. (£203) and reaching £227 per 100kg for a 350kg AA. to £795.

Dairy Cows & Heifers sold to £1700 twice. Suckler Outfits sold to £1800 and £1710. Young Bull Calves (under 2 months) sold to £640 twice for Chars. Young Heifer Calves sold to £615 and £605 for Chars. Stronger Males sold to £705, £700 twice for Chars and £700 for B/B. Stronger Heifers sold to £635 for Lim. and £615 for Ch.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR COW HEIFERS & BEEF COWS AS FOLLOWS:

Portadown Producer 720kg Ch. to £194 (£1396-80) and 720kg Ch. to £172 (£12138-40), Omagh Producer 710kg Daq. to £187 (£1327-70), Dungannon Producer 640kg Ch. to £174, and 630kg Lim. to £173. Fivemiletown Producer 700kg Lim. to £171. Stewartstown Producer 700kg Sim. to £170. And 650kg B/B. to £168. Fintona Producer 640kg Ch. to £168. Augher Producer 700kg Lim. to £168. Mackin Producer 780kg Lim. to £167 (£1302-60), Newtownbutler Producer 780kg Lim. to £164 (£1279-20) Kesh Producer 610kg Sim. to £163. Coagh Producer 730kg Lim. to £161.

Other quality lots sold from £130 to £158 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £112 to £127 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £110 to £126 per 100kg for 760kg (£957-60).

Coloured Feeding Cows sold from £114 to £138 per 100kg.

Plainer Cows sold from £78 to $104 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £52 to £74 per 100kg.

BEEF BULLS: Omagh Producer 980kg Ch. to £129 (£1264-20). Bellanaleck Producer 1130kg Ch. to £125 (£1412-50). Lisbellaw Producer 810kg Her. to £104 (£842-40).

FAT STEERS O/Age:490kg Lim. to £172. 530kg Lim. to £170. 630kg Sim. to £165. 570kg Lim. to £164. 510kg Ch. to £160. 510kg Lim. to £148. 800kg Lim. to £137. 860kg Ch. to £130. 480kg Lim. to £128. 700kg AA. to £126.

FAT STEERS U/Age: 600kg Lim. to £196. 630kg Lim. to £188. 650kg Ch. to £186. 690kg Lim. to £182. 630kg AA. to £179. 680kg Lim. to £177. 690kg AA. to £172. 850kg Ch. to £171. Friesians sold from £130 to £146 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS O/Age: 540kg Lim. to £174. 560kg B/B. to £170. 500kg B/B. to £166. 570kg Lim. to £165. 510kg B/B. to £165. 630kg Sim. to £164. 590kg Sim. to £162. 530kg Lim. to £160. 560kg Lim. to £158.

FAT HEIFERS U/Age: 620kg Daq. to £197. 520kg Ch. to £195. 580kg Lim. to £194. 660kg Lim. to £185. 630kg Ch. to £178. 610kg Lim. to £176. 720kg B/B. to £176. 620kg Lim. to £174. 510kg Lim. to £174. Friesians sold from £116 to £136 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS

A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1520 for a 780kg Ch. (£195) 790kg Ch. to £1510 (£191) 840kg Lim. to £1510 (180) 740kg Ch. to £1365 twice (£184) 710kg Ch. to £1360 (£191) 770kg Lim. to £1360, 710kg Ch. to £1305, 700kg Ch. to £1270 and 680kg Ch. to £1270 for G Montgomery, Co. Armagh. R Sands, Newry 730kg Ch. to £1350, 710kg Lim. to £1315 and 690kg Lim. to £1315. J & F McCaffery, Derrylin 630kg Lim. to £1315 (£208). A Brown, Donaghmore 730kg Lim. to £1300. J McKearney, Armagh 680kg Sim. to £1280 and 660kg Sim. to £1275. J R Shaw, Maguiresbridge 630kg AA. to £1280 (£203). H Robinson, Portadown 620kg Ch. to £1270 (£205) and 680kg Ch. to £1270.

MED WEIGHTS STORES 360KG TO 500KG: C Conway, Omagh 500kg Lim. to £1060 (£212) 480kg Ch. to £1000, 470kg Lim. to £980, 480kg Lim. to £975, 450kg Lim. to £965, 460kg Lim. to £935, 420kg Lim. to £890, 380kg Ch. to £840, 360kg Lim. to £810, and 390kg Lim. to £810. J McStay, Lurgan 490kg Ch. to £1030 (£210) and 460kg Ch. to £995 (£216). C McCombe, Clogher 440kg AA. to £870 and 420kg Sim. to £805. S McCann, Sixmilecross 440kg Ch. to £845and 420kg Lim. to £825.

STORE HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1265 for a 590kg Brb. (£214) to J Sloan, Kilkeel. M/S O & A McGready, Dungannon 600kg Lim. to £1235 (£206) 650kg Ch. to £1170, 530kg Ch. to £1005, and 550kg Lim. to £1000. K Young, Castlederg 630kg Lim. to £1215 (£193) and 560kg Ch. to £1000. S Bingham 610kg AA. to £1130, 600kg Ch. to £1080and 590kg Lim. to £1075. E O Hagan, Armagh 560kg Ch. to £1110 (£198) B Clarke, Dungannon 630kg Lim. to £1105, 520kg Lim. to £965, and 500kg Lim. to £925. G Morrow, Fivemiletown 520kg Lim. to £1000. H C Bothwell, Fivemiletown 590kg Sim. to £1000.

MED WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: J Sloan, Kilkeel 490kg Lim. to £1040 (£212) 480kg Lim. to £1040 (£216) and 490kg Lim. to £990. B Clarke, Dungannon 480kg Lim. to £920, and 470kg Lim. to £920. C Conway, Omagh 450kg Lim. to £915, 430kg Ch. to £885, 440kg Ch. to £875, 470kg Ch. to £840, and 420kg Ch. to £810. R J Woods, Garvary 500kg Lim. to £870, 470kg Ch. to £850, and 450kg Ch. to £820. S McGlinchey, Dungannon 420kg Lim. to £830. H C Bothwell, Fivemiletown 460kg Lim. to £820.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: S McGlinchey, Dungannon 380kg Ch. to £870. M/S D & I Murphy, Dungannon 380kg Daq. to £765 and 400kg Daq. to £590. G O’Neill, Omagh 350kg AA. to £560. C Conway, Omagh 320kg Lim. to £550.

WEANLINGS

An increased entry sold to a keen demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £960 for a 490kg Ch. (£196) for Paul Hughes, Benburb. Pomeroy Producer 420kg Lim. to £940 (£224) 410kg Daq. to £920 (£224) and 410kg Daq. to £880 (£215) E McGirr, Ballygawley 370kg Ch. to £920 (£249) D Simpson, Aughnacloy 370kg Lim. to £915 (£247) and 340kg Ch. to £890 (£262). K & A Clarke, Tynan 410kg Sim. to £900. P McCullagh, Omagh 500kg Sim. to £900. J McGlinchey, Eskra 410kg Ch. to £900. F McConville, Ballygawley 410kg Lim. to £885 and 340kg Lim. to £855 (£251). F O’Neill, Ballygawley 340kg Ch. to £880 (£259) and 370kg Ch. to £860 (£232)

WEANLING HEIFERS: M/S A & A Armstrong, Tempo 440kg Ch. to £895 (£203) 420kg Ch. to £840, 390kg Ch. to £770 and 390kg Ch. to £750. K & A Clarke, Tynan 410kg Sim. to £875 and 370kg Sim. to £770. J McGlinghey, Eskra 480kg B/B. to £875 and 340kg Lim. to £735. F O Neill, Ballygawley 380kg Ch. to £860 (£226) and 370kg Ch. to £770. Keady Producer 430kg Lim. to £845. J McStay, Lurgan 430kg Her. to £830. Pomeroy Producer 420kg B/B. to £820, 410kg Ch. to £740 and 350kg Lim. to £730. R J Sproule, Castlederg 350kg AA. to £795 (£227) and 320kg Ch. to £765 (£239). G Smyton, Fivemiletown 370kg Lim. to £790. E McManus, Aghalane 360kg Ch. to £775.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section with a Ballygawley Producer selling Calved Heifers to £1700 twice. Dungannon Producer £1500 for Calved Heifer. Portadown Producer £1200 for Calved Ayr. Heifer. C Milligan, Downpatrick sold FKV. bred Maiden Heifers to £700 each. T Park, Newtownhamilton £585 and £545 for young M/B. bred Maiden Heifers.

BREEDING BULLS: G W Davidson Portadown £1450 for Ped. Reg . Ch. (born 02/01/15). G Cassidy, Tempo £1300 for Ped. Non. Reg. A.A. (born 13/07/17). J Monaghan, Trillick £1140 for Ped. Non. Reg Ch. (born 26/06/17).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A very strong demand in this section especially for quality lots with Keady Producer Eric Walker selling Heifers with Bull Calves to £1800, £1610, £1570, £1500, £1440, £1405, and £1360. Also Heifers with Heifer Calves to £1660, £1610, 1460, £1410, £1400, 1350, and £1310. F McElroy, Augher £1710 for Heifer with Bull Calf. G J Campbell, Markethill £1420 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf, £1270 for 3rd Calver with Heifer Calf and £1270 for 3rd Calver with Heifer Calf. P Maguire, Tempo £1380 for 2013 Cow with Bull Calf and £1100 for 07 Cow with Bull Calf. Pomeroy Producer £1230 for 2012 Cow with Heifer Calf. Ballygawley Producer £1220 for 2014 Cow with Bull Calf. J Breen, Craigavob £1110 for 2013 Cow with Heifer Calf. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1055 and £975.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A very large entry this week sold to a steady demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £640 and £595 for a Chars. to R J Crawford, Augher. D Farrell Fivemiletown £640 for Ch. P Lavery, Coagh £465 for AA. £435 for B/B. and £385 for Lim. E Crawford, Stewartstown £455 and £350 for Limms. J Donnelly, Trillick £425 for Lim. J G Hunter, Trillick £355 for Ch.

HEIFER CALVES: R J Crawford, Augher £615, £605, £565, and £535 for Chars. J McGrath, Omagh £540 for Ch. R Hemphill, Castlederg £500 for Char. D Eagleson, Aughnacloy £470 for Lim. J Burke, Derrylin £455 for S/H. Wm. Wilson, Dungannon £370 for Lim. P Lavery, Coagh £350 for Her.

REARED BULLS: A Murphy, Macken £705, £700, £665,and £600 twice for Chars. K O’Talbot, Coalisland £700, £625, and £550 for Chars. D Eagleson, Aughnacloy £700 for B/B. D Farrell, Fivemiletown £690 £625, and £595 for Chars and £560 for AA. G Lagan, Cookstown £600 for Lim. J McDonald, Ballygawley £580 for Lim.

REARED HEIFERS: D Farrell, Fivemiletown £635, £590 twice, £580 and £570 for Chars. G M Gauley, Rosslea £565 for Ch. Des Orr, Fivemiletown £550 for Ch. J McGrath, Omagh £540 for Ch. A Murphy, Macken £530 for Ch. A McDonald, Ballygawley £520 for Her. W J J Brown, Clogher £495 for Ch. W R Adams, Fivemiletown £465 for Ch.