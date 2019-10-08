Improved trade for Border Leicesters

Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association Border Leicester section held their 104th Annual Show and Sale on Monday, 30th September in Ballymena Mart.

Although there were fewer sheep forward it was a well improved trade on last year with the top price of the night of 800gns for a Ram Lamb going to Stephen Wallace, Ballyclare.

Basil Bailey, J Thompson & Sons, Alan Carson, ASC Farm Services, Judge David Walker, Harold & Mervyn Dickey with Champion Border Leicester, Denis Hunter, Danske Bank & Jean McCurdy, Fane Valley Stores

James Aiken, Dromore received the next highest price 680gns of the night for a Shearling Ram. This was followed by another Shearling Ram from Colin Rainey, Limavady making 550gns. James Aiken went on to get 550gns for a Ram Lamb and Stephen Wallace received 520gns for a Ram Lamb which stood Reserve Champion in the show earlier and Harold Dickey, Ballymena got 500gns for a Shearling Ram. Averages were up on the night, other prices – 420gns, 380gns, 320gns S McLaughlin, 340gns J Aiken, 320gns S Wallace, 320gns G & H Knox, 300gns D & L Mawhinney.

David Walker, Alticane, Scotland judged the show earlier:

Champion – Harold Dickey, Ballymena Reserve Champion – Stephen Wallace, Ballyclare

Class 1 Aged Ram – 1st G Knox

Top price 800gns Border Leicester from Stephen Wallace

Class 2 Shearling Ram – 1st H Dickey 2nd J Aiken 3rd C Rainey 4th S McLaughlin

Class 3 Ram Lamb – 1st H Dickey 2nd & 3rd S Wallace 4th D&L Mawhinney,

Class 4 Group of 3 Ram Lambs – 1st D & L Mawhinney 2nd J Aiken

Class 5 Ewe Lamb – 1st- 4th D & L Mawhinney