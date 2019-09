Improved trade for cattle at Rathfriland Co-Op, Charolais selling to £1,120

There was an improved trade for a very large entry of cattle on Friday.

Bullock numbers doubled on the week with a good trade for heavy cattle.

A Ballyward farmer topped the sale at £1155 for a pen of 18 Belgian Blues.

A Kilkeel farmer reached £1120 for a Charolais.

A Dromara farmer sold a 586k Limousin at £1120. Heifers cleared up to £1105 for a 600k Angus from Banbridge.

A Kilkeel farmer sold two Charolais heifers at £1050 for 588k and £965 for 568k.

In the weanling section, £920 was paid for a 464k Limousin male from Carginagh farmer.

A 394k Limousin male from Annaclone sold at £800.

Female weanlings sold to £800 for a 372k Charolais from Crossmaglen.

Young male sturks from Newry sold to £620 for a five month old.

Four month old sturks from this farm sold at £550, £525 and £500.

Dropped calves to £375 from Newry.

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STURKS

Newry farmer: £620, £550, £540, £525, £500, £450, £400. Ballyward farmer: £520. Ballynahinch farmer: £490, £480, £470, £380 etc. Tullyvallen farmer: £345 and £320. Castlewellan farmer: £325. Ballyward farmer: £320. Ballyroney farmer: £240 and Katesbridge farmer: £230.

WEANLINGS

Carginagh farmer: 464k at £920. Banbridge farmer: 394k at £800, 306k at £680, 360k at £675, 324k at £650 and 348k at £640. Crossmaglen farmer: 8 Charolais females, 372k at £800, 442k at £795, 450k at £760, 400k at £750, 422k at £745, 346k at £730, 378k at £700, 338k at £665. Kilkeel farmer: 344k at £655, 402k at £630, 388k at £730.

HEIFERS

Banbridge farmer: 620k at £1105. Ballyveamore farmer: 588k at £1050, 568k at £965, 566k at £960. Corbally farmer: 590k at £965. Attical farmer: 514k at £940, 532k at £930. Shinn farmer: 468k at £910, 446k at £800, 526k at £880.

BULLOCKS

Ballyward farmer: 18 Belgian Blues, 634k at £1155, 654k at £1140, 610k at £1110, 588k at £1075, 620k at £1050, 606k at £1040, 602k at £1040, 540k at £900, 596k at £1030. Ballyveamore farmer: 628k at £1120, 608k at £1090, 614k at £1055, 676k at £1050. Dromara farmer: 586k at £1120, 492k at £960, 480k at £905, 506k at £950, 530k at £955. Ballyward farmer: 600k at £1080, 588k at £1000, 570k at £1020. Legananny farmer: 452k at £930, 434k at £910, 362k at £845, 390k at £845.

A smaller entry of lambs on Tuesday evening saw a pen of 12 lambs from Blackscull sell at £79 for 26.3k.

Store lambs sold to 378p/k for 14k at £53 from a Ballyward farm.

Fat ewes sold to £88 and breeding rams to £260.

LAMBS

Ballyward farmer: 14k at £53. Shinn farmer: 19.5k at £73. Ballynahinch farmer: 142k at £51. Finnard farmer: 17.8k at £62. Lisnacree farmer: 17.9k at £62. Clough farmer: 14.7k at £50. Ballynahinch farmer: 18.4k at £59.50. Blackscull farmer: 26.3k at £79. Kilkeel farmer: 33k at £77.50. Ballynahinch farmer: 25.2k at £76.50 and 25.7k at £75.50. Clough farmer: 24.4k at £73.

FAT EWES

Kilkeel farmer: £88. Clough farmer: £86. Downpatrick farmer: £84. Clough farmer: £83. Cullion farmer: £75. Cranfield farmer: £75. Katesbridge farmer: £75.