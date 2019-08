Improved trade for fat lambs and stores at Markethill

An entry of 2340 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 7th August sold in a further improved trade for both fat lambs and stores.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 355p to 390p per kilo paid for 20.5kilos at £80 each followed 388p per kilo paid for 21kilos @ £81.50 each. Top price for middleweights was £88 paid for 23.7kilos 371p.

Heavy lamb trade was firmer selling to a top of £90 each with a further 20 pens selling from £85 to £89.50 each. Good quality heavies sold from 340p to 368p per kilo paid for 24.3kilos @ £89.50 each followed by 367p per kilo for 24kilos at £88 each.

Store lamb trade was the firmest to date this season with light stores selling to 460p per kilo for 12.4kilos @ £57 each from a Dungannon farmer followed by 455p per kilo for 11 kilos at £50 each paid for a Mayobridge producer. Stronger stores sold from 370p to 400p per kilo for 17kilos at £68 each for a Rostrevor farmer.

Over 450 cull ewes sold in a steady demand with good quality ewes selling from £75 to £99 each. Poorer quality ewes from £50 to £65 each.

A large entry of Breeding Hoggets sold in a very strong demand to a top of £182 each with a further 24 pens of hoggets selling from £160 to £172 each. Older ewes sold from £90 to £120 each.

HEAVY LAMBS: Jerrettspass farmer 24.3k £89.50 368p, Armagh producer 24k £88 367p, Markethill farmer 24k £86 358p, Portadown farmer 24k £86 358p, Magheralin seller 25.5k £89.50 351p, Markethill producer 25.4k £88.50 348p, Warrenpoint producer 24.2k £85 348p, Downpatrick seller 24.5k £85 347p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Warrenpoint farmer 20.5k £80 390p, Markethill farmer 21k £81.50 388p, Warrenpoint farmer 23.7k £88 371p, Banbridge farmer 23.1k £85 368p, Richhill producer 23.4k £86 368p, Armagh seller 21.3k £78 366p, Tullyvallen producer 23.8k £87 366p, Dromore producer 21.4k £78 364p, Dungannon farmer 23.2k £84.50 364p.

STORES: Dungannon farmer 12.4k £57 460p, Mayobridge farmer 11k £50 455p, Newtownhamilton farmer 13k £58 446p, Rostrevor producer 11.9k £52 437p, Rostrevor producer 16.2k £69.50 429p, Mullabawn farmer 13.5k £57.50 426p, Newtownhamilton farmer 15.6k £65.50 420p, Dungannon producer 15.2k £63 415p.