In focus: A small stud producing top results on the racing scene

I attended a function recently where I was approached by Mr Malcolm Robinson, Bondhill, asking me if I had recently visited or talked to his good friend Davy Strain of Ballyclare.

“You need to give that man plenty of praise for the stock that he is producing,” said Malcolm.

Malcolm has recently been crowned INFC National Champion 2019 and was quick to point out that every bird timed to win this most coveted award was bred from a cock/hen supplied by Davy – great breeding performance you would agree.

Furthermore Malcolm was runner up for the same award in 2018 and Davy’s stock again played a big part in helping to achieve this.

Both Malcolm and myself were of the same opinion. Without doubt he is one of the best set of hands in the business – a great stock man.

With this request I then set about arranging a loft visit. Davy is a hard man to tie down and definitely shy of publicity, hence little pics.

I call Davy “The Irish Home Of The Continental Long Distance Superstars”. Davy over the years has sourced nothing but the best and can be best remembered for the Dordins and the Kuyper Bros families of birds, in years gone by, that produced scores of top winners for many fanciers over many seasons.

Nowadays he has sourced many more top families that are leaving their mark for those lucky to have them.

On arrival Davy was feeding the birds and he then started to catch this and that, to view, till my head was pickled. Sheer class. His memory of the families at stock was awesome and Davy definitely knows his families.

“Time for tea,” says Davy. We retired to the house to discuss Davy’s present day families in more detail.

He explained: “Nowadays it is harder to get motivated, but I still like looking at a good un as a bad un. Both eat the same.”

I then started to quiz Davy on his present day families at stock.

Davy’s present day families are as follows:

“HAGENS BROS”: At stock children from the following – Kweker 42, ace producer; De 191 x Sproetje 74; De Goede 54 x sister to Lucinda; Rivaldo; brother to Bauer 014; Maxima; Julio; Rijs; De 319; Lucinda; Alejandro and many grandchildren of Sarina.

“BRUGEMAN BROS”: At stock Davy has direct from their original birds from 1996 when they restarted including ‘630’ x Cor de Heyde Duiven; ‘611’ x Morsnowski Duiven; Isora; Radja; Malinda; 512 Hen, champion producer, dam of David Impett’s Goldmine Hen; Sharita; Yarna, nest sister to Dave Impett’s Goldmine Hen; Kleine Orhan; Pasha x 96-540; Sultra etc. Also direct from Robert Venus Brugeman family including seven children from his famous Young Orhan, which is full brother to Gebr Hagens’ Angelo and Alejandro, also the Goldmine Hen Malinda, Beauty Brugeman, half-brother Avanti, Black Sultra, Nikita etc. Also from the original stock which Alwyn Hill purchased in 2006, when he restarted again, which were purchased regardless of cost (as he said, he bought until it hurt), I purchased the following families: “NICO VOLKENS”: Davy has at stock direct children from the following – Prince, son of 1st Nat Pau and 1st Internat Pau Hens; El Greco, 94th, 201st, 431st Nat; Aphrodite, 66th, 93rd, 126th Nat; Patrick Dolly, 280th Nat Barcelona; Lance x Yoko, top producers; Jackpot, 31st, 165th, 205th, 300th Nat Barcelona; Donna Estrella, 10th, 43rd, 193rd, 316th Nat; Carmen, 45th Nat Marseille; Royal Street and Pammetje, both children of the Bonte Koppel.

“JAN ROELOFS”: At stock direct children from the following – Don Juan 1, Don Juan 2, Don Juan 3, winners 3rd, 8th, 14th, 22nd, 88th, 157th, 171st, 299th etc. and sire of winners including 46th and 79th Nat also grandsire of 1st Nat Carcassonne. Direct sons of the famous Montar Couple.

“LEO PRONKS”: At stock direct children from the following – Montauban 3, Miss Lourdes, De Blauwe Man, Barca, Sister Joyce and Meeuwtje.

“IJSBRAND KAPTEIN”: Davy’s latest introduction - One of the best lofts in the north of holland for the last 10 years. His family of birds is based on the absolute cream of Van De Wegan, Mullar, Gebr Brugeman & Jan Roelofs. A present day winning family that coimes highly recommended. At stock: Sons & Dtrs: Stammoeder 190” – A Direct Brugeman), “Barcelona Doffel”, “Narbonne 1”, “De Marseille” and “Wesley”.

As I stated earlier in the report numerous testimonials have been received over the years from fanciers with top results to minor club prizes with stock obtained from or bred from Davy’s stock. Winners reported every year.

Just read the following and decide for yourself. A small stud with a big reputation.

Testimonials: Malcolm Robinson – Bondhill – Irish National Flying Club – NATIONAL CHAMPION 2019 – I cannot speak highly enough of the birds obtained from Davy – Novara Stud - Over all my year’s racing. I have won numerous awards but in 2019 his bloodlines excelled. I won the National Champion Title and all the birds timed to win this award, over the season, were bred from Davy’s stock – Either the sire or dam of every bird timed was bred by Davy. Oh yes – I was runner up for the title of INFC National Champion in 2018 and again most of the birds timed were Davy’s bloodlines. I could not list the awards won by these bloodlines. Just good stock from one of the best stock men, good honest birds – Malcolm Robinson

David Hales – 4 Times Barcelona Cock – “Champion Jake” - Winning 4th, 15th, 17th & 32nd BICC Barcelona – Bred from a bird purchased at one of our Blackpool Auctions – A full brother was 6th Open BICC Pau also.

This loft has supplied bird, over recent seasons, to breed the following – Either pure or crossed:

2 x 1st National – Peter Virtue – Scotland

1st Open INFC 1st N Sect Penzance Y/B National – Malcolm Robinson – Bondhill N.I. – 490km

2nd Open INFC 2nd N Sect Sennon Cove Y/B National – Andy Gault – Ballyclare N.I. – 530km

4th, 16th, 30th, 43rd, 50th, Open INFC St Allouestre Kings Cup – 800km

4th, 12th, 23rd, 34th, 39th, N Sect INFC St Allouestre Kings Cup – 800km

8th, 10th, 38th Open INFC Friendship National Lamballe – 750km

3rd, 6th, 27th N Sect INFC Friendship National Lamballe – 750km

7th 61st NIPA St Malo O/B National – 750km

3rd, 28th NIPA St Malo O/B National – 750km

6th, 39th, 69th, INFC Sennon Cove Yearling National – 530km

3rd, 34th, 45th N Sect INFC Sennon Cove Yearling National – 530km

4th, 18th, 40th, 54th, 60th 84th Open INFC Y/B National – 530km

4th, 16th, 34th, 46th, 48th, 75th N. Sect INFC Y/B National – 530km

(Please Note: All the above performances was obtained flying against top birdage - Only listed the top national results – many more minor results and club results for fanciers too numerous to mention).

PLUS - Winner 1st Section Q – NFC - Y/B National- was bred from a bird of mine via Alan Parker.

Daniel Hocking – Sheldon Horn – Dave Woodland - All From Devon – Have done well with my bloodlines to date

On finishing this short report you would have to agree. A small stud producing top result. Many thanks Davy for sparing the time to help compile this short loft report.

As stated on my visit, top birds and present day winning bloodlines.

It is no surprise that the lucky fanciers flying in the long distance events, with your bloodlines, are scoring top results with the bloodlines at stock.