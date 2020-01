In lamb ewes selling to £205 at Gortin Mart

A sharp rise in prices this week at Gortin Mart.

Fat lambs selling to £109 on Monday.

In lamb ewes to £205 and fat ewes to £110.

FAT LAMBS

R Moore £109/31kg, William Patterson £102/26kg, David McFarland £101/30kg, Michael Hamilton £100/25kg, £100/25kg, Patrick Connolly £98.50/25kg, Derek Kerr £98.20/26kg, £97.50/24kg, £97.50/24kg, M Allen £97.50/26kg, Reid Clarke £97.50/26kg, James Delargy £97.20/28kg, Trevor Turkington £97/27kg, Mary Patterson £97/28kg, William Moore £97/27kg, Michael Hamilton £96.80/24kg, Trevor Turkington £96.80/25kg, Maurice Hamilton £96.50/28kg, Ronald Scott £96.50/25g, Barry McNamee £96.50/26kg, Leona Young £96/25kg, Gorthilll Farms £96/26kg, Michael McCrystal £95.50/4kg, Alfie Shaw £95/28kg,£94.50/25kg, Michael Hamilton £95/26kg, William Moore £94/23kg, Gary Freeburn £93/25kg, Damien Kelly £92.50/26kg, Alfred Ballantine £91.50/23kg, David Hempton £90.50/24kg and S and A Conway £90/22kg, S Daly £90/22kg.

INLAMB EWES

T J Magee £205, £200, £185, £150 and Ciaran McLaughlin £120, £110, £106, £105, £102, £102.

FAT EWES

James Witherow £110, Kyle McCammon £110, £100 Andrew Baxter £105, S Clarke £102, £100, Ronald Scott £100, D McFarland £100, S Lynch £100, £99, Ciaran McLaughlin £100, Alex Harpur £100, M McCrystal £98, A Buchanan £96, Raymond Bowden £95, £95, B McNamee £94, E Loughran £92, Alex Harpur £90, Stephen Watt £90, G Bradley £90, K McCammon £90, Gorthill Farms £90, A Buchanan £84, Maurice Hamilton £82, Ronald Scott £82 and Reid Clarke £80.