Every fortnight people from a farming background, or who have a heart for the countryside, offer a personal reflection on faith and rural life. They hope that you will be encouraged by it.

This weekend we will all experience the shortest day of the year, with under eight hours of daylight.

At this particular time, the countryside can seem quite desolate and quiet. The trees bereft of leaves, fields emptied of most livestock, save for the sheep on the hills. Compare this to the heady days of summer and the longest day in June. First light before four, sunset two hours before midnight, silage cutting and the start of haymaking – I can feel the heat now!

I am, however, so thankful that the cold and gloom that can accompany the ‘bleak mid-winter’ is alleviated by the most joyful occasion in our calendar – the celebration of the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ.

To help focus on the real reason for the season; we have a wonderful catalogue of carols and one of my favourites is, ‘In the bleak mid-winter’. Familiar to so many, we sing, ‘In the bleak midwinter/Frosty wind made moan,/Earth stood hard as iron,/Water like a stone:/Snow had fallen, snow on snow/Snow on snow,/In the bleak mid-winter,/Long ago.’

We may puzzle how this particular carol could be so popular, given its melancholy mood. It seems to be out of step with the mood that we are ‘meant’ to be in at Christmastime. But perhaps the explanation for the mesmerizing appeal of this hymn is that it is perfectly in tune with how many of us really feel at this time of year.

For too many, Christmas aggravates the pain of knowing that we are alone, that we are not well, or that we cannot afford the food and presents that others take for granted.

It seems very likely that when Christina Rossetti wrote this carol, she was reflecting her own doleful disposition. Unwell and inclined to live in seclusion, she found purpose in life by trusting in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Saviour. She served Him wonderfully in ministries of mercy and in poetry.

In her carol, Rossetti brings us on a journey. She begins with a frozen scene, which reflects the coldness of our human hearts, especially towards God. The big thaw begins when we acknowledge He who came at Christmastime, no less than our Maker Himself, as we sing ‘In the bleak mid-winter/A stable-place sufficed/The Lord God Almighty/Jesus Christ.’

We then need to recognise our true spiritual condition in God’s sight. Our sins have made us poor, and our only hope is to ask God for mercy, which He gladly gives.

He has shown His love by giving us his beloved son, even to suffer on the cross for our sins. But how should we respond? Rossetti ends her carol with this humble response: ‘What can I give him,/Poor as I am?/If I were a shepherd/I would bring a lamb;/If I were a wise man/I would do my part;/Yet what I can, I give him/Give my heart.’

It is my prayer that you give your heart to Jesus this Christmas. To all who are in the bleak midwinter of a life lived without God, Jesus loves you and declares, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” (John 8:12).

Rev Norman Smyth is married to Linda and they have three children. The son of a County Antrim dairy farmer, he is the minister of First and Second Markethill in County Armagh.

If you would like to talk to someone about any of the subjects raised in this article, please email Rev Kenny Hanna at khanna@presbyterianireland.org or call him on 028 9753 1234.