In the prizes at Doagh & District annual show

Doagh & District held their annual Young Bird show over the show season.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Results

Young Bird T/W: 1st VHC & HC A&N Lewis, 2nd & Com D&R Turkington, 3rd & 4th Mr & Mrs B McNeilly. Res: F Simpson.

Young Bird Handled: 1st A&N Lewis, 2nd, 3rd, HC & Com D&R Turkington, 4th, Res & VHC Mr & Mrs B McNeilly.

Young Bird Eyesign: 1st, 4th & VHC D&R Turkington, 2nd J&R Scott, 3rd & Com W Cowan, Res Mr&Mrs D Suitters, HC F Simpson.

Judges G & R Lawrie and E Woodside, Ballyclare

NEWRY & DIST SHOW SERIES

Newry & District held their annual show over the show season. I have included a few pictures of the event in this week’s notes.

Results: First show was won by K Burns & Son. Special for Best Young Bird won by P & C Shields. Judged by Thomas Hughes with 120 birds competing.

The second show was won by Ron McKelvey. Special Best Young Bird won by Colman O’Hare & Son. Judged by Colin Cowan and Richard McMinn with 130 birds competing

BIRD LOST

Lost By OAP fancier. Door blew open and bird escaped. Red Pied Cock – GB10 24845 – Old Favourite. If found please telephone 07701 000 652.

COMING EVENTS

DRUMNAVADDY INV HPS: Will be holding their annual Breeder/Buyer sale on Thursday 22nd March 2028 in Banbridge Royal British Legion. Race to be flown from the Talbenny Y/B National. Penning from 7pm - Sale will start at 8.15pm. All pigeons on offer will be top breeding. Everyone welcome to come along to the sale . Thanks Sec: Davy Smyth

Banbridge HPS Pigeon Moot

Banbridge Moot will take place on Friday, 2nd March in the Legion commencing at 7.30pm.

Wesley Sawyers will spend the evening interviewing Les Green.

On behalf of the INFC charity committee three cheques will be presented to three worthwhile charities. A few select young birds have been donated by friends of the club which will be auctioned. Supper will be served and all for £5.00, which can be paid at the door or ticket bought from Banbridge HPS club members.

Les Green has enjoyed unprecedented success at the very top of his game and is one of the very best sprint and middle distance lofts in the UK over the past 25 years.

In the last two seasons, Les has won no less than sixty five first prizes. His loft is not situated in the best location for the organisation he flies with, as it is one of the most westerly within the club and federation, but despite this his fabulous team of pigeons managed to win every old bird race in the club in 2017 and in all but one race they took the first four positions. In the Fed Les won, ten X first prizes and an amazing five X first Combine.

Only four birds can be recorded on any club result, a rule that was brought in after Les once won the first 35 positions in one combine race. On many occasions he has had 20 or more birds drop at the same time, but only four are allowed on the result.

Come early as it will be a full house as usual! Wesley Sawyers Tel: 07831560399.