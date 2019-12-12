Incalf cows to £1660 at Downpatrick Mart

At the suckler calf sale on the night of Friday, December 7 there was strong demand for quality lots.

On the night calves sold to a top price of £885 and as far as 2.62ppk for a Limousin calf 250kgs.

Leading prices as follows:

BULLOCKS

Ardglass farmer 394kg Limousin £885 and 380kg Limousin £785 and 354kg Limousin £735 and 328kg Limousin £715 and 350kg Limousin £705 and 296kg Limousin £680 and 334kg Limousin £675, Tobercorran farmer 420kg Charolais £870 and 324kg Charolais £790 and 334kg Charolais £770 and 368kg Charolais £750, Ballynahinch farmer 368kg Charolais £800 and 334kg Limousin £785 and 360kg Charolais £780 and 278kg Charolais £675, Newtownards farmer 420kg Limousin £790 and 280kg Limousin £680, Castlewellan farmer 302kg Limousin £755 and 308kg Limousin £725 and 298kg Limousin £715 and 286kg Limousin £675 and 284kg Limousin £675, Burrenreagh farmer 344kg Simmental £695 and 324kg Charolais £700 and 280kg Simmental £660, Poyntspass farmer 342kg Hereford £700 and 350kg Hereford £690 and 320kg Hereford £620, Crossgar farmer 280kg Limousin £690 and 320kg Limousin £690 and 240kg Limousin £620, Erenagh farmer 320kg Limousin £660 and 282kg Limousin £630 and 280kg Limousin £610 and 250kg Limousin £590, Ballyhornan farmer 320kg Limousin £660 and 280kg Limousin £650 and Killinchy farmer 250kg Limousin £660.

HEIFERS

Tobercorran farmer 336kg Limousin £830 and 310kg Limousin £750, Ardglass farmer 320kg Limousin £800 and 338kg Limousin £780 and 300kg Simmental £710 and 330kg Limousin £650, Ardglass farmer 290kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £750, Saintfield farmer 442kg Charolais £715 and 256kg Limousin £610 and 240kg Limousin £610, Castlewellan farmer 310kg Limousin £690 and 280kg Limousin £670, Castlewellan farmer 310kg Limousin £680 and 290kg Limousin £650 and 310kg Limousin £650, Dromara farmer 320kg Charolais £660 and 220k Charolais £580, Castlewellan farmer 330kg Limousin £660, Crossgar farmer 300kg Limousin £620 and 310kg Limousin £620 and 290kg Aberdeen Angus £590 and Erenagh farmer 290kg Limousin £610 and 270kg Limousin £590 and 280kg Limousin £560.

SPRINGING HEIFERS

Hillsborough farmer Limousin £1950, Simmental £1900, Limousin £1720, Simmental £1620, Simmental £1550, Limousin £1500, Limousin £1500, Charolais £1500, Simmental £1480, Limousin £1420, Simmental £1400 x 4, Charolais £1380 twice, Simmental £1350, Limousin £1280, Limousin £1250, Simmental £1220, Simmental £1200, Limousin £1200 twice.

At the sheep sale on Saturday, December 7 there was steady trade of good quality lambs.

Fat lambs sold to £91.50, fat ewes to £97.00 and light weight lambs sold to £6.10ppk.

Leading prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS

Kilcoo farmer 27kg £91.50, Ballyalton farmer 29kg £91.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 25kg £91.00, Lissoid farmer 26kg £90.00, Dundrum farmer 28kg £90.00, Castlewellan farmer 26kg £89.50, Ballyclander farmer 24kg £89.50 and 25kg £87.50, Ballylucas farmer 25kg £88.50, Kilclief farmer 26kg £88.00, Ballee farmer 25kg £88.00, Crossgar farmer 25kg £87.50, Saintfield farmer 30kg £87.50, Corbally farmer 27kg £87.00, Ballynahinch farmer 26kg £87.00, Saintfield farmer 22kg £81.50, Teconaught farmer 20kg £76.00, Erenagh farmer 18kg £76.50, Castlewellan farmer 16kg £65.00 and 15kg £65.00 and Kilkeel farmer 10kg £61.00.

FAT EWES

Portaferry farmer £97.00, Castlewellan farmer £85.00, Lissoid farmer £82.00, Downpatrick farmer £80.00, Lisburn farmer £80.00 and £65.00, Strangford farmer £70.00 and £50.00, Ballyalton £70.00 and Downpatrick farmer £62.00.

At the Monday night cattle sale on December 9, 2019, there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked at £1280 for a 720kg Limousin.

Light weight bullocks sold to £925 and incalf cows to £1660.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks

Castlewellan farmer 720kg Limousin £1280 and 704kg Limousin £1215 and 654kg Belgian Blue £1130 and 620kg Belgian Blue £1080 and 556kg Shorthorn £1110 and 564kg Limousin £980,Clough farmer 600kg Limousin £1050, Ardglass farmer 654kg Fleckvieh £1020 and 524kg Hereford £950 and 496kg Simmental £925 and 540kgBelgian Blue £900 and 518kg Fleckvieh £890 and 512kg Fleckvieh £880 and 480kg Aberdeen Angus £860,Ardglass farmer 470kg Limousin £860 and 500kg Shorthorn 850 and 496kg Aberdeen Angus £840 and 500kg Shorthorn £820, Legamaddy farmer 456kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £890 and Crossgar farmer 500kg Simmental £880.

Incalf cows

Aughlisnafin farmer Simmental £1660, Simmental £1600, Simmental £1520, Charolais £1500, Belgian Blue £1470, Simmental £1450, Limousin £1410, Simmental £1370, Simmental £1360, Simmental £1330, Simmental £1320, Hereford £1310, Simmental £1300, Shorthorn £1280, Belgian Blue £1260, Simmental £1220, Hereford £1200, Aberdeen Angus £1200, Simmental £1200, Limousin £1140 and Hereford £1100, Downpatrick farmer Shorthorn £1280, Hereford £1200 and Hereford £1050.