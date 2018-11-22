Industry bursaries for Loughry food degree students

The costs of Higher Education are often in the spotlight, but at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) there is positive news for food students.

Loughry Campus recently hosted an event to launch a range of industry bursaries from 16 sponsoring organisations worth £18,000 for students studying on Higher Education food courses at the Cookstown campus.

Loughry’s bursary programme continues to strengthen and this year we are delighted to have Henderson’s Foodservice Ltd as a new bursary provider.

Speaking at the event, Mr Martin McKendry, CAFRE director, said: “It is very encouraging for both staff and students to see the food and drink industry supporting our undergraduates through the provision of very generous bursaries, some of which are combined with paid work placements. Each year we are adding to the number of bursaries offered to students, as the programme strengthens.”

CAFRE is deeply indebted to all bursary providers for their generous support. Businesses who have shown their appreciation of the future talent that Loughry is developing include: ABP Food Group, Bank of Ireland, Dale Farm, Danske Bank, Dunbia, Fane Valley/Linden Foods, First Trust Bank, Glanbia Cheese Ltd, Henderson Foodservice Ltd, Irish Farmers’ Journal, Kerry Omagh, LacPatrick Dairies Ltd, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA), Tyrone Farming Society, Ulster Bank, WestRock – Belfast.

Mr McKendry continued: “The food and drink sector is vital to our economy and there is a growing demand for well qualified and motivated graduates. I wish to formally thank those companies who have given this financial support to our students. I would also encourage the students to grasp this excellent opportunity to compete for the bursaries on offer this year.”