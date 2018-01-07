Industry still needs protection – MEP

Ulster Unionist MEP Jim Nicholson has said that the farming industry in Northern Ireland has much to be proud of and the message of high quality produce should be sold around the world. However, it is crucial that any post-Brexit deal looks after the agri-industry’s interests.

Mr Nicholson said: “Here in Northern Ireland, we have some of the best farmers producing some of the best agri-food. With our highly sought after levels of animal welfare standards and strong traceability of produce, Northern Ireland has much to offer the marketplace, and is the envy of many countries across the world.

“And in recent years, farmers have begun to really grasp and embrace the importance of environmental protections, proving Northern Ireland is not slow to adapt.”

Mr Nicholson added: “As we edge ever closer to leaving the European Union, the United Kingdom Government needs to ensure that the best deal possible for Northern Ireland farmers is reached, and will have a minimal impact on the industry.

“Agriculture in Northern Ireland is worth almost £5billion per annum, and the strength of the industry is not only important to the many farms in Northern Ireland, but also to the many other sectors which rely heavily on the generated spin-off from the agri-sector.”